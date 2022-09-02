Dad’s new security camera records man peeping into girl’s bedroom, Oklahoma cops say

An alert father spotted footprints outside his daughter’s bedroom, prompting him to set up a camera outside her window, according to police in Oklahoma.

That outdoor surveillance camera then recorded a man peeking into the teenager’s window, as seen in a video shared by the Edmond Police Department.

Authorities shared the 10-second video to Facebook on Friday, Sept. 2, hoping someone will recognize the man.

“Let’s ID this ‘Peeping Tom’ sooner rather than later,” police said.

If you recognize the man, police ask you to call 405-359-4491 and reference case 22-53261.

Edmond is a suburb north of Oklahoma City.

