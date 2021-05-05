Dad seeks parole for triplet infant assaults
May 5—BRENTWOOD — A local man first jailed a decade ago after admitting to abusing his infant triplets wants to be heard by the New Hampshire Parole Board for possible release back into society.
Thomas Campo, now 55, took a plea deal 11 years ago, which included 15 to 30 years behind bars for 18 counts of first- and second-degree assault against his children, according to records.
Now 12, the triplets were discovered by authorities to be severely injured by their father during the first six months of their lives.
Because Campo has already served two thirds of his minimum sentence, New Hampshire law allows him to request that a judge suspend the rest. In his case it would eliminate at least four years of incarceration.
Judge Martin Honigberg listened Wednesday to Campo and his attorney, Adam Bernstein, as well as prosecutor John Mara, who objected to the request.
Campo told the court, "I'm deeply sorry for what I've done. I'm glad you gave me this chance to come before you."
He said he is "a changed individual," and takes responsibility for what he did. Campo wishes to be active in his kids lives, he said.
There was no immediate ruling, but Honigberg made clear his approval would only be an initial step to Campo's release. The New Hampshire Parole Board would then consider any threat to the victims and general public.
Campo was living in Plaistow with the babies and his wife at the time, Zoya Campo, when the abuse happened from April to September 2009. The triplets were born April 6, 2009.
Records show that Campo shook at least one of the children, fracturing the baby's skull. He squeezed one triplet so hard that ribs broke and he bit one baby in the abdomen, according to court documents.
Zoya Campo noticed a skin laceration from the bite on April 7, according to a police affidavit. The children were only 3 weeks old and had just returned from the hospital.
The Campos canceled a scheduled visit to their home by a health care professional after the bite so the marks would not be seen, according to court documents.
Authorities found out about the abuse in September 2009, when Zoya Campo took one of the babies to Lawrence General Hospital for a separate medical issue.
Prosecutor Mara reiterated in court this week how one of the babies suffered a bruised ear as a result of Campo grabbing and twisting it.
Zoya Campo told police her husband "has a history of anger and acts out toward the babies," according to an affidavit written by Plaistow police Sgt. Patrick Caggiano. She told police she confronted her husband more than once about bruises and he apologized for them, the affidavit said.
Though she did not speak during this week's hearing, the court received a letter from her, which remained blocked from public view.
Attorney Bernstein said she is supportive of her ex-husband's release, and has allowed him to communicate with their kids. According to court documents, the triplets have an older sister, who is 14.
Bernstein hinged his arguments on those improved relationships and jailhouse accomplishments that will help his client function in society.
"He has served the time, he has accepted the consequences of his behavior, he has expressed remorse," the attorney said. "He has clearly availed himself to rehabilitative opportunities while incarcerated."
He outlined for the judge an extensive list of completed programs that focus on parenting skills. Campo has simultaneously been an upholstery technician in the Berlin Furniture Shop, and is enrolled as an apprentice on his way to obtaining certification.
The prosecution maintained, "there is an element of punishment that (Campo) agreed to" when he took the plea deal years ago.
Records show Campo's minimum sentence ends Jan. 5, 2026 and his maximum sentence ends Jan. 4, 2031.
It was not immediately clear when Honigberg would issue a ruling.