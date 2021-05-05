Dad seeks parole for triplet infant assaults

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·3 min read

May 5—BRENTWOOD — A local man first jailed a decade ago after admitting to abusing his infant triplets wants to be heard by the New Hampshire Parole Board for possible release back into society.

Thomas Campo, now 55, took a plea deal 11 years ago, which included 15 to 30 years behind bars for 18 counts of first- and second-degree assault against his children, according to records.

Now 12, the triplets were discovered by authorities to be severely injured by their father during the first six months of their lives.

Because Campo has already served two thirds of his minimum sentence, New Hampshire law allows him to request that a judge suspend the rest. In his case it would eliminate at least four years of incarceration.

Judge Martin Honigberg listened Wednesday to Campo and his attorney, Adam Bernstein, as well as prosecutor John Mara, who objected to the request.

Campo told the court, "I'm deeply sorry for what I've done. I'm glad you gave me this chance to come before you."

He said he is "a changed individual," and takes responsibility for what he did. Campo wishes to be active in his kids lives, he said.

There was no immediate ruling, but Honigberg made clear his approval would only be an initial step to Campo's release. The New Hampshire Parole Board would then consider any threat to the victims and general public.

Campo was living in Plaistow with the babies and his wife at the time, Zoya Campo, when the abuse happened from April to September 2009. The triplets were born April 6, 2009.

Records show that Campo shook at least one of the children, fracturing the baby's skull. He squeezed one triplet so hard that ribs broke and he bit one baby in the abdomen, according to court documents.

Zoya Campo noticed a skin laceration from the bite on April 7, according to a police affidavit. The children were only 3 weeks old and had just returned from the hospital.

The Campos canceled a scheduled visit to their home by a health care professional after the bite so the marks would not be seen, according to court documents.

Authorities found out about the abuse in September 2009, when Zoya Campo took one of the babies to Lawrence General Hospital for a separate medical issue.

Prosecutor Mara reiterated in court this week how one of the babies suffered a bruised ear as a result of Campo grabbing and twisting it.

Zoya Campo told police her husband "has a history of anger and acts out toward the babies," according to an affidavit written by Plaistow police Sgt. Patrick Caggiano. She told police she confronted her husband more than once about bruises and he apologized for them, the affidavit said.

Though she did not speak during this week's hearing, the court received a letter from her, which remained blocked from public view.

Attorney Bernstein said she is supportive of her ex-husband's release, and has allowed him to communicate with their kids. According to court documents, the triplets have an older sister, who is 14.

Bernstein hinged his arguments on those improved relationships and jailhouse accomplishments that will help his client function in society.

"He has served the time, he has accepted the consequences of his behavior, he has expressed remorse," the attorney said. "He has clearly availed himself to rehabilitative opportunities while incarcerated."

He outlined for the judge an extensive list of completed programs that focus on parenting skills. Campo has simultaneously been an upholstery technician in the Berlin Furniture Shop, and is enrolled as an apprentice on his way to obtaining certification.

The prosecution maintained, "there is an element of punishment that (Campo) agreed to" when he took the plea deal years ago.

Records show Campo's minimum sentence ends Jan. 5, 2026 and his maximum sentence ends Jan. 4, 2031.

It was not immediately clear when Honigberg would issue a ruling.

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: No evidence '3/5 compromise' aimed to end slavery

    It's a claim that has surfaced and been debunked before, but Republican lawmakers in recent days have given it new voice: the notion that the clause in the Constitution counting slaves as three-fifths of a person actually was a step toward ending slavery. The most recent example came from Tennessee state Rep. Justin Lafferty as part of a debate over whether educators should be restricted in how they teach about systemic racism in American history.

  • 4-Year-Old Triplets Are an Armful of Love on Dad's Return From Business Trip

    None of Liao Baoxing’s triplet daughters wanted to miss out on hugs when he returned home to Shijiazhuang after an extended business trip recently. All three were soon jumping into his arms.Mother Nie Hongxiao filmed as her husband was mobbed by the four-year-olds as the couple collected the kids after kindergarten. Credit: Nie Hongxiao via Storyful

  • Royals Report: Prince Harry speaks at "Vax Live" charity concert

    Prince Harry made his first public appearance this weekend since the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip. The Duke of Sussex spoke at Vax Live in Los Angeles as part of an international effort to get as many people inoculated against COVID-19 as possible. BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond joined "CBSN AM" with more.

  • Which countries will accept paper Covid vaccine certificates?

    The NHS app might not be ready in time for the restart of travel on May 17, Downing Street has admitted. Despite the Transport Secretary announcing last week that the app would form part of an “internationally recognised” system, a Government spokesperson said on Monday that it is now preparing for “another approach”. But what could that entail? A senior industry source, who is involved in discussions on the technology, told The Telegraph: "I suspect they will take whatever evidence we have in the short term, whether it is another private app solution, a paper certificate, a letter from your GP or a negative PCR test." With less than two weeks until international holidays will (hopefully) resume, a humble paper vaccine certification certainly looks like the easiest option – at least until the technology catches up. There are certainly big downsides to this approach: a paper document is easiest to forge, and perhaps to lose. But it would tuck neatly in your passport, wouldn’t require a smartphone or other gadgetry, and wouldn’t be dependent on a Wi-Fi connection or full battery. However, such a document would be useless if no country accepted it. Read on to see which countries are looking most likely to welcome our low-fi ‘vaccine passports’, and which could remain off-limits for a while longer. Iceland: Already accepting paper certificates Iceland isn’t waiting for a digital certification tool: a paper proof of vaccination is currently accepted for visiting travellers who have had all doses required. “Certificates may be in paper or electronic format,” the country’s Directorate of Health explains. “Border control will evaluate whether a certificate is valid [...] If a passenger presents a document that is deemed invalid, i.e. if any of the necessary requirements are missing, the passenger must, as other arrival passengers, undergo double testing with quarantine in between tests and stay in a designed quarantine facility if applicable.” Vaccine certificates must be written in English, Icelandic, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish or French, and include the name of the vaccine, the manufacturer and batch number, and details of where and when it was administered. For more information, see covid.is. Greece: Considering the NHS card as proof Greece is prepared to welcome Britons who have had both vaccinations, using only their handwritten NHS card as proof, its Tourism Minister has said. "Until the UK has a digital passport, we have seen the paper cards that are provided with the two vaccine appointment dates and we are recognising them. They can be used on the ground and at the borders," Harry Theoharis told The Times. This would allow fully vaccinated Britons to visit Greece as soon as it opens – on May 15, two days before the date we may be permitted to travel abroad – without having to present a negative Covid test. However, a spokesperson for Theoharis then stated to Sky News: "We accept only official documents issued by the competent British authorities that prove the vaccination particulars. If someone has documents that are not issued by anyone, we mandate a negative test." Whether the NHS card currently in circulation across Britain, which is stamped by a nurse or doctor, amounts to an 'official document' issued by 'competent authority' or not remains unclear. The spokesperson also said: "Our understanding is that a health pass will be forthcoming." Portugal: Digital certificates only, says Tourism Minister Rita Marques, Portugal's Tourism Minister, has said her country would accept only a digital pass because of the risk of fakes – but that the country is aiming to welcome back British holidaymakers this summer without the need for quarantine or additional testing. Marques was speaking after the European Union agreed to push forward with plans for a bloc-wide coronavirus passport to kickstart Europe’s travel industry. She told an online conference Portugal would try “at all costs to avoid quarantines and additional Covid-19 tests” for international arrivals, adding that she believed the UK will remain its largest inbound market. In order to do so, she may need to reconsider her digital-only stance. Spain: Likely to accept both paper and digital certificates Spain is preparing to open its borders to British holidaymakers in June, provided they have a digital vaccine certificate or a negative Covid test result, The Telegraph reported last week. There was no suggestion of a paper certificate, but Spain is currently trialling its own version of the EU's proposed Digital Green Certificate – a concept which will have both digital and paper iterations. Of course, as the UK is no longer part of the EU, the Digital Green Certificate will not be applicable to Britons. But if the country is looking into the scheme, perhaps it will favour paper certificates from visiting Britons too. After all, as a nation we contribute the most to Spain’s tourism coffers, with UK visitors spending €55billion (£50billion) annually pre-pandemic. Croatia: Paper certificates accepted, but you’ll need a PCR test too Since April 1, anyone who presents a vaccine certificate (with the final dose taken at least 14 days before their arrival) can enter Croatia. You will need to upload a scanned copy of the document to your Croatia Entry Form (which is necessary to enter the country), but that seems to be as digital as it gets. There is no need to download an app to prove your vaccination status. It seems that certificates will be assessed on an ad hoc basis, as the ministry gives little guidance on what formats or languages are accepted. And, as the FCDO’s Croatia advice states, “Until there is means to certify vaccinations for international travel, all travellers should continue to obtain a PCR [test]”. So you will still need to provide proof of a negative Covid test, taken no more than 48 hours before arriving in the country. France: Now issuing its own paper vaccine certificates People who receive the vaccine in France will now be issued with a paper certificate, as well as a QR code to update their details on the country’s Covid-tracking app, TousAntiCovid. This is encouraging for Britons, as it seems that France is embracing both paper and digital certification. And there’s more good news: from June 9, France will bring in a 'health pass', which will allow travellers to enter the country if they have proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test. If France itself is issuing paper certificates, it seems plausible that it will accept those issued by other countries too. Italy: A ‘green pass’ is imminent – but will it be paper or digital? Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced on May 5 that Italy “has introduced a national green pass, which will come into force from the second half of May”. Though there have been no further details about the new pass, and whether it will be certified digitally, Drahi indicated that the move was good news for holidaymakers: "Let us not wait until mid-June for the EU pass [...] In mid-May tourists can have the Italian pass [...] so the time has come to book your holidays in Italy." With such a quick turnaround time, it seems unlikely that the Italian pass will rely on digital technology. Indeed, the UK’s analogue approach may not be an exception this summer after all: a good old fashioned paper certificate could well be your ticket to freedom.

  • Chinese Space Rocket Falling Back to Earth Is Expected to Crash at Unknown Location on Saturday

    "The risk that there will be some damage or that it would hit someone is pretty small — not negligible, it could happen — but the risk that it will hit you is incredibly tiny," astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell said

  • Marilyn Manson accused of physical abuse, rape by ex Ashley Morgan Smithline

    Ashley Morgan Smithline has accused ex Marilyn Manson of sexual, psychological and physical abuse, after allegations by Evan Rachel Wood, Esmé Bianco.

  • Venus sang a song to NASA’s solar probe – listen to it right here

    Venus is one of the closest planets to Earth in orbit around the Sun — the other being Mars, of course — but it's still incredibly mysterious. Its surface is shrouded in thick clouds and temperatures there are hot enough to incinerate you in an instant. Its beefy atmosphere is much denser than that of Earth and is almost entirely carbon dioxide. Studying it has proven difficult for astronomers, but NASA's Parker Solar Probe recently gathered some incredible data from Venus without even trying. In a new paper published in Geophysical Research Letters, NASA scientists explain that a flyby of Venus by the solar probe back in July of 2020 resulted in the probe's FIELDS instrument picking up a signal that wasn't expected. The probe was making a routine pass of the planet, which it had already done twice before, and this time the instrument designed to measure the Sun's extreme electric and magnetic fields picked up something from Venus. It was a low-frequency radio signal, but NASA wasn't able to identify it right away. In a press release accompanying the new paper, NASA's Glyn Collison of the Goddard Space Flight Center explains that he spent a day wondering what the source of the radio signal could be. "Then the next day, I woke up and I thought, 'Oh my god, I know what it is!'" Collison said. He realized that the radio signal looked a lot like the data that was returned by NASA's Galileo orbiter as it passed through the ionosphere of Jupiter's moons. The signal must have been created as the Parker probe cruised through the ionosphere of Venus. By converting the radio signal into sound, we get to hear the soft song of Venus's ionosphere. NASA Goddard published this video, and it's amazing. Hear it for yourself: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5vK6-wuoOE NASA's description reads as follows: The data sonification in the video translates data from Parker Solar Probe’s FIELDS instrument into sound. FIELDS detected a natural, low-frequency radio emission as it moved through Venus’ atmosphere that helped scientists calculate the thickness of the planet’s electrically charged upper atmosphere, called the ionosphere. Understanding how Venus’ ionosphere changes will help researchers determine how Venus, once so similar to Earth, became the world of scorching, toxic air it is today. Pretty cool, huh? The Parker Solar Probe's primary mission is to study the Sun, but as it uses Venus to help direct it for closer and closer passes of our star, it's learning a lot about the planet as well. Images captured by the probe show Venus in a way that we've never seen before, and this latest discovery of a radio signal beaming through the upper atmosphere of the planet is just icing on the cake.

  • A US-based cruise line with a vaccine requirement says it's almost sold out for 2021 and already seeing high demand for 2022

    The American Queen Steamboat Company is already seeing surging demand as cruising restarts in the US.

  • The Talk - Jerry O'Connell and Justin Baldoni Discuss Gates Divorce Announcement

    Tuesday on "The Talk" guest co-hosts Jerry O'Connell and Justin Baldoni sound off on Bill and Melinda Gates divorce announcement. "[I] hate to see anybody break up. But after 27 years, like why?" He jokes, "Now, Bill Gates is going to be on dating apps, he's going to be swiping away, sending like shirtless selfies." He adds, "Also, this break up with the money, I mean, you know, my wife [Rebecca Romijn], and I split up, we're splitting up her Beanie Babies and my baseball card collection. This is going to be a Foundation." Baldoni adds, "I'm the hopeless romantic here. It always hurts a little bit when you see these really well-known people who get divorced...a lot of us have this misconception that having money fixes things...money can't buy us love, love is a verb and you got to do the work. And if they've done the work and they've decided to go separate ways, I wish them the best and we should all send them blessings."

  • Ted Cruz and Donald Trump Jr. mocked a new CIA recruitment ad in which a staffer identified as a millennial with anxiety

    The CIA launched a website and a series of advertisements in an attempt to attract a more diverse pool of applicants for jobs.

  • Every iPhone owner should download iOS 14.5.1 right now – here’s why

    There are several reasons to update to the latest version of an operating system as soon as it rolls out, from big new features to bug fixes, but none are more pressing than patches for vulnerabilities that could put your personal data at risk. This Monday, Apple released iOS 14.5.1, and while the point of the update seemed to be fixing an App Tracking Transparency bug, Apple also patched two zero-days that might have been actively exploited. As Apple revealed on a support page, iOS 14.5.1 addresses two vulnerabilities affecting WebKit, which is the browser engine that powers Safari and renders web content in other first-party apps. CVE-2021-30665 and CVE-2021-30663 were both patched in the update, so download and install iOS 14.5.1 now if you haven't already. Here's how Apple described the two zero-day vulnerabilities and their potential impact on the iPhone: WebKit Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management. CVE-2021-30665: yangkang (@dnpushme)&zerokeeper&bianliang of 360 ATA WebKit Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation. CVE-2021-30663: an anonymous researcher As noted by Ars Technica, Google's team of security analysts known as Project Zero has been tracking these exploits all year long, and of the 21 zero-days that have been uncovered in 2021 to date, a third of them have affected Apple's mobile operating system. Microsoft is the only company to appear on the list more often than Apple, while Google and Adobe combine for six appearances so far. Apple is certainly being kept on its toes. This should be reason enough to update to iOS 14.5.1 immediately, but the new version of iOS also promises to fix a bug that has been plaguing users over the last week after iOS 14.5 rolled out to the public: This update fixes an issue with App Tracking Transparency where some users who previously disabled Allow Apps to Request to Track in Settings may not receive prompts from apps after re-enabling it. Unfortunately, some users still see the toggle described above as grayed out on their phones, and it's not clear why. Apple has released a support document explaining what might cause the setting to be disabled, from being under age 18 to having an Apple ID that's less than three days old, but whatever the case, reports from around the internet make it clear that iOS 14.5.1 didn't solve the problem for everyone. Plus, some users are running into a brand new issue causing visual bugs on the Software Update section of the Settings app.

  • King Henry VIII's ship reveals racially diverse Tudor England

    "For us it reinforces this idea that England was a much more diverse society," said Dr. Alexzandra Hildred of the Mary Rose Trust.

  • Idaho legislative intern reports rape, is ID’d by lawmaker

    The harassment began soon after a report by a 19-year-old intern, who alleged an Idaho lawmaker raped her, became public. One state representative sought a copy of the police report and made inquiries into how the young woman herself could be referred for criminal charges for reporting the alleged rape.

  • 911 call reveals moments before Zulu ‘prince’ shot dead by Hawaii police

    Former rugby player and ‘South African Idol’ contestant had just moved to Honolulu with his American wife and two children

  • Democrat says ‘history will not be kind’ to Bill Barr for protecting Trump following Mueller memo ruling

    ‘Disingenuous’ former AG and DOJ misled Congress and courts, judge finds

  • Corpse believed to belong to controversial cult leader found in a Colorado shrine covered in glitter with no eyes

    Seven group members arrested on various charges including child abuse and abuse of corpse

  • Influencer sparks outrage by putting down dog because he bit son and was ‘too old to rehome’

    YouTube influencer couple defends difficult decision regarding their pet

  • Diner brandishes gun at BLM protesters during demonstration over police killing of Breonna Taylor

    Several protesters also carried firearms

  • Inside the World’s Most Beloved Independent Bookstores

    The original owners, William and Lilla Baldwin, began selling books in 1934 and had a book wagon that would go from town to town. Readers will find books arranged by country in a cathedral-like space at the Marylebone location of Daunt Books, which James Daunt opened in 1980.

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered