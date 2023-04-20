Dad sent dogs after officers to help his fugitive son run away, Tennessee police say

A father is now charged as an accessory to his son’s crimes after he aided in his escape, police said.

Officers received an anonymous tip that the son, 35, was inside his father’s house in Memphis on April 19, according to an affidavit from the Memphis Police Department.

Police confirmed the son had outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to the affidavit.

County records show the son was wanted on charges dating back to February, including felony burglary of a vehicle, theft of property and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Officers went out to the home and were met by the wanted man’s father, 63, at the door, police said.

The officers told the father there were warrants out for his son’s arrest, according to the affidavit, and the father told them his son wasn’t home and went back inside.

Then, they spoke to the son’s grandmother. Police said she told them her grandson was in the house and he was hiding in the attic.

The officers decided to call for backup, and as they waited outside the back door of the house, the father reappeared, police said.

But he wasn’t alone.

The father opened the door and let his “three large dogs” go toward the officers, according to the affidavit. The officers had to backpedal, running away from the door.

As the officers backed away, they saw the son, crouched behind his father and ready to run, according to the affidavit..

The father “sidestepped,” so his son could start running, police said.

The father was taken into custody by officers and charged with accessory after the fact.

Officers did not say whether the son was captured, but his warrants remain outstanding in county records.

