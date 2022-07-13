Dad sentenced to prison for death of 2-month-old from fentanyl poisoning

Ehren Schumacher, 42, of Hilliard, has been sentenced to two years and six months in prison for the fentanyl poisoning death of his 2-month-old son in 2019.

A Franklin County judge has sentenced a Hilliard man whose 2-month-old son died from fentanyl poisoning in 2019 to two years and six months in prison.

Ehren Schumacher, 42, pleaded guilty in May to one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony, in connection with young Rhaden Schumacher's death. In exchange, Franklin County prosecutors dropped reckless homicide and drug possession charges.

In addition to the prison time for Rhaden's death, which was six months shy of the maximum allowed, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Chris M. Brown on Wednesday also sentenced Schumacher to serve six months in prison concurrently for his guilty plea to a 2020 drug possession charge, a fifth-degree felony.

Rhaden's mother, Hazel Piuri is already behind bars for her son's death. Brown sentenced Piuri, 35, who also pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment, in October to the same amount of time: two years and six months in prison. Prosecutors dropped drug possession charges.

"This was a helpless infant who couldn’t do anything to self protect against the reckless behavior of his parents,” said Franklin County Assistant Prosecutor Carol Harmon. “Rhaden was born addicted to drugs and spent about the first 13 days of his life in the hospital in withdrawal.”

Both parents have long struggled with drug addiction, according to court documents.

Harmon said nobody really knows what happened the night Rhaden died.

An investigation by the Hilliard Division of Police and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office found Rhaden's death was “due to fentanyl intoxication as a result of his parents' actions."

In September 2019, Piuri found her son unresponsive and not breathing.

"Oh my God, what did we do?" she said in a 911 call.

Schumacher told the judge before sentencing that he will never forget performing CPR on his son.

Paramedics took Rhaden to Nationwide Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

"The best day of my life was the day Rhaden was born," Schumacher said. "I struggle with it a lot. I struggle with the fact that I feel like I completely failed him, I feel like I failed my codefendant … I miss him every single day."

Jeremy Dodgion, Schumacher's defense attorney, said after the sentencing that justice was not served.

"He has been productive, law-abiding and done the best under serious setbacks in his life. As well as done his best while battling addiction," Dodgion said.

Schumacher and Piuri had only been together a month or two when they found out Piuri was pregnant, Dodgion said. Schumacher tried to be a good father and partner by seeking treatment for his addiction, encouraging Piuri to do the same and taking Piuri to her cancer treatments, Dodgion said.

Eventually, Schumacher convinced Piuri, who already had multiple children she did not have custody of anymore, to leave her poor situation in Pennsylvania and live with him in Ohio.

Dodgion argued Schumacher should receive probation, not prison time.

Judge Brown said he believes Schumacher is remorseful and no amount of time the defendants serve will undo the harm they caused. But to consider anything less than prison would be shocking, he said.

“No one’s really been able to give me a satisfactory answer ever on what happened to Rhaden the day he died because I think the answer is pretty obvious that you and the codefendant were so high that you guys had no idea what you were doing,” Brown said.

Brown said he was factoring in Schumacher’s continued drug use nearly three years after Rhaden’s death.

Last Thursday, Schumacher came to court for sentencing but it was continued. A drug screen he took that day tested positive for fentanyl, and consequently Brown revoked Schumacher’s bond.

Dodgion admitted during the sentencing hearing that Schumacher has struggled to remain sober due to the stress of losing his child, Piuri going to prison and his ongoing case. But Schumacher said that in recent months he has done well getting treatment for his addiction.

Brown said he will consider judicial release for Schumacher after one year as long as Schumacher is doing the things he should be in prison.

