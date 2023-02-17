Dad sentenced in teen daughter’s 2020 crash death at 13th and Tyler in Wichita

A Sedgwick County judge on Friday sentenced a father to three years of probation plus a 60-day jail sanction for causing the traffic crash that killed his 14-year-old daughter at 13th and Tyler more than two years ago.

Jensen T. Lay, 40, pleaded guilty in January to one count of involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 28, 2020, crash death of Aryana Lay of Wichita. Wichita police have said Jensen Lay lost control of the Pontiac G6 he was driving south on Tyler Road shortly before noon, spun into oncoming traffic and hit two Ford F-150 trucks.

Lay was speeding 80 to 92 mph in the seconds before the collision, swerved and went “airborne” after traveling over a bump in the road at 10th and Tyler, according to a probable cause affidavit released by the court. One witness told police it appeared Lay overcorrected to avoid striking a curb and hit the trucks instead, the affidavit says.

Aryana, who was with him in the car, died on impact, court records say.

Lay will begin serving the 60-day sanction immediately, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman with the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. The probation carries an underlying prison term of 57 months, he said.

District Judge Tyler Roush imposed the sentence.