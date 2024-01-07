Dad shoots daughter’s stepfather after the girl writes disturbing note, Texas cops say

A Texas father is accused of shooting his daughter’s stepdad after the girl accused him of sexually assaulting her, Houston police told news outlets.

Officers responded to the shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s west side at about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, police told KRIV.

The daughter had written a note accusing her stepfather of sexual assault and gave it to her mother, police told KPRC.

When the mom came to pick her up from her biological father’s home, he learned about the note and what it said, then went to the mother’s apartment to confront the stepfather, police told the outlet.

The stepfather denied assaulting the girl, police said, but her father was apparently not convinced, KHOU reported.

During the confrontation, the daughter and mother stepped out of the apartment, and the father shot the stepdad three times in the stomach and legs, police told the station.

The stepdad was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police, adding that the shooting and the sexual assault accusations are both being investigated, KRIV reported.

The girl’s father could be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police told KPRC.

