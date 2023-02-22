Dad shoots and kills his daughter’s boyfriend after he insulted her, Texas cops say

An argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend ended with the woman’s father opening fire inside a Houston home, Texas police told news outlets.

A group of friends, men in their 40s and 50s, had spent much of the night out drinking, celebrating a birthday, before going to a house on Houston’s south side after midnight on Feb. 22, police told KPRC.

A short time later, the girlfriend of one of the men arrived at the house, according to the station. She is also the daughter of another man in the group.

It’s not clear what caused it, but an argument broke out between the woman and boyfriend, police told KHOU. He began hurling insults at her in front of her dad, who pulled out a gun and shot the man to death.

“The father was upset about the name-calling and shot our victim who is dead on the scene,” Houston Police Lt. Willkens told the station. “We know possibly somewhere around nine shots were fired.”

Gunfire also struck two other men, one in the knee and the other in the foot, KTRK reported, adding that they were taken to a hospital. Investigators believe they were shot accidentally.

The father and daughter ran from the home and police are searching for them, the station reported.

