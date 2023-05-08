Dad shoots and kills home intruder holding teen son at gunpoint, Tennessee police say

Two men were shot, one fatally, after police said they broke into a Tennessee home.

Police responded to a home around 8:30 p.m on May 5 and found a 52-year-old man wearing a mask with multiple gunshot wounds at the front door of the house, according to a news release from the Murfreesboro Police Department. Kevin Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that two men wearing masks and gloves broke into the house through the front door, according to the release.

The men went into the home and used a Taser on the family dog, police said, before they held the homeowner’s teenage son at gunpoint.

Police said the homeowner got his gun and then shot the two men. One died at the home while the other fled.

The second man, 42-year-old Clifford Wright, was found at a nearby Salvation Army with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries before he was taken into custody.

Wright is charged with aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbery, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent felony, according to the release.

The homeowner is not facing any charges, police said.

Murfreesboro is 34 miles southeast of Nashville.

