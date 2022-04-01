Dad shoots and kills intruder he says threatened his daughter, Minnesota cops say

A man was shot and killed by a woman’s father after breaking into the dad’s home and threatening her, Minnesota police said. Officials told McClatchy News the man and woman had “some kind of relationship.”

Saint Paul police received a report of a man shot while breaking into a home early on April 1, the department said in a news release.

Officers were called by a 56-year-old resident who told them a man who had a relationship with his daughter kicked in their front door and threatened her.

Police found the man, who was in his 30s, shot multiple times inside the home. He was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived, the release said.

Officials confirmed to McClatchy News the father shot and killed the man after he reportedly threatened his daughter.

The father was brought in for questioning and released, police said. No arrests were made.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, the release said. Potential charges will depend on the findings from the investigation.

