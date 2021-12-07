Dad shoots son’s football coach after argument at youth-league game, Indiana cops say

A 43-year-old Indiana father accused of shooting his son’s football coach has been arrested, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Police took Cameron Parks into custody on Saturday, Dec. 4, nearly two weeks after he was accused of shooting the 36-year-old victim in a northeast Indianapolis neighborhood, IMPD said in a news release shared to Facebook.

The coach was shot around 2 a.m. on Nov. 22 and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Parks allegedly forced another man at gunpoint to knock on the door to the coach’s home and opened fire when he answered, WISH reported.

While the exact motivation behind the shooting isn’t clear, investigators learned that Parks “previously had a disturbance” with his son’s coach, the release said.

That argument happened at a football game in Tennessee, WXIN reported, where Parks’ son injured his leg.

According to the TV station, Parks threatened the coach and his girlfriend while at the hospital, telling them “they would have to move or would live in fear,” a witness told police.

Court documents also detail an apparent campaign of harassment leading up to the shooting, with Parks calling the coach on his phone and leaving intimidating messages, WXIN reported.

Parks has been charged with aggravated battery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery by means of a deadly weapon, intimidation and pointing a firearm, IMPD said.

