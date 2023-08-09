Dad shoots at son six times after nearly being run over by him, Florida deputies say

A Florida father fired shots at his son after an argument over a damaged garage door escalated, deputies said.

Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Cocoa neighborhood after reports of a disturbance on Aug. 5, WOFL reported.

They arrived to find the father, 62, who told the deputies his son, 38, had driven his white pickup truck into the garage door, causing significant damage, according to the outlet.

The son had already left the home, WKMG reported, but the father told deputies if his son returned, they were “going to have to peel him off the pavement.”

A few hours later, the man’s son came back, according to an arrest affidavit.

The dad told deputies he was standing in his driveway when, according to the affidavit, the son “rapidly accelerated his vehicle towards his person as if attempting to run him over.”

The father yelled for his son to stop multiple times, the affidavit said, but the son continued to speed toward him inside the truck.

The father said he pulled out a handgun and fired in the direction of his son six times to get him to stop, the affidavit said.

However, surveillance video from a neighbor’s house showed the pickup truck stopping at the end of the driveway and the father yelling at his son to “come here,” WOFL reported.

The video then showed the father shooting at the truck as the son backed out of the driveway, WKMG reported.

The father yelled at his son, “I’m going to get you,” the video showed according to WOFL, as he continued to fire.

The son was later found getting onto Interstate 95 with a bullet hole in the truck’s windshield and gas spilling out from a hole in the body, according to the outlet.

The father was charged with attempted murder in the first degree and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Brevard County jail records.

His son was charged with criminal mischief exceeding $1,000, jail records show.

Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.

Man armed with hair clippers attacks his ex, cops say. But she knew where her gun was

Story continues

Spouse named a suspect in mysterious ‘brutal’ killing of Florida activist, cops say

Man opens fire at relative’s funeral, killing 1, after he was asked to leave, feds say

Woman recorded her own killing, CO officials say. Now her brother is going to prison