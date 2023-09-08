Dad shot 3 times and killed by daughter’s ex-boyfriend. Surviving woman speaks at sentencing

A woman who survived a shooting by her ex-boyfriend, including once in the head, spoke Thursday during his sentencing for the murder of her father, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

James Charles Lewis, 47, of Murrells Inlet, pleaded guilty as part of a negotiated plea to murder and attempted murder in the April 2022 shooting, the release said.

Lewis shot and killed 76-year-old James Allen “Jimbo” Thomas, who was trying to protect his daughter from Lewis, the release said.

Lewis received 40 years for murder and 30 years for attempted murder. The sentences will run concurrently.

According to the release, Lewis, armed with a rifle, broke into the Murrells Inlet home where he formerly lived with his girlfriend by shattering a sliding glass door.

Lewis encountered Thomas in the hallway. Thomas had come to Murrells Inlet from Ohio to protect his daughter from Lewis amid an ongoing domestic dispute and threats from Lewis, the release said.

Thomas, a Vietnam veteran, attempted to disarm Lewis, who was shot in the process. However, Lewis was able to gain control of the weapon from Thomas and shot him three times, killing him instantly, the release said.

Lewis then went to his ex-girlfriend’s room and shot her twice.

Lewis, who had no significant prior criminal record before the incident, confessed to the crimes. He apologized to the family during Thursday’s hearing, saying “they only tried to love me.”

Thomas’ widow and daughters tearfully spoke during the hearing about their loss of the family’s patriarch, and the injuries to his surviving daughter.

Thomas was remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor. He volunteered and served his community, including the VFW, Boy Scouts and school events.