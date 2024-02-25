Dad shot dead in front of family after men burst into home at night, Texas cops say

A Texas father was shot and killed in front of his family during an overnight home invasion, Houston police told news outlets.

The deadly break-in happened at a home on Houston’s southwest side at about 3 a.m. Feb. 25, police told KPRC.

Investigators say multiple people made their way into the house while the man was home with his wife and children, KTRK reported.

The man told his wife to stay hidden in their bedroom and, as he stood up, an intruder in the hallway opened fire, police told the station. His wife and children were not hurt but witnessed their father be shot to death, according to officials.

Officials told KHOU that the children were “small kids.”

Police said there were three intruders, believed to be male, all wearing ski masks, KHOU reported.

Police don’t have a description of the suspects or a suspect vehicle, but “it’s early on in the investigation,” Detective David Higgs told KPRC.

Officials have not said why the intruders targeted the home.

