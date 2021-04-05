Dad shot in front of daughter during family outing at Dave and Buster’s, Texas cops say

Dawson White
·1 min read

A family outing to a Texas Dave and Buster’s came to a tragic end after a father was fatally shot in front of his daughter in the parking lot, police say.

The dad and his family had spent hours inside the Houston business on Easter Sunday before he left the building to get his Cadillac SUV so he could pick up his family at the front door, local media reported.

Police said someone approached the dad and demanded money before shooting him and running off, according to KABB.

The man’s daughter — a minor — saw the whole thing, police said, per KHOU.

After he was shot, the dad ran back to the Dave and Buster’s for help then collapsed, The Houston Chronicle reported.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died, according to KPRC.

“It was a night out with family, and unfortunately it turned into something more,” Houston detective Jason Escobar told the Chronicle, adding, “as we can all imagine, it’s terrible.”

The incident is under investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Houston police homicide division or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, KPRC reported.

