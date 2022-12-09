Dad shot in head after dropping off daughter’s birthday gift, Arizona cops say

A man was fatally shot in the head after he dropped of a present for his daughter’s birthday, authorities in Arizona said.

Before the shooting, the man had been tailgating 37-year-old Domingo Luz on Dec. 5 in Chandler, police said in a probable cause statement.

The two then got into an argument over the tailgating, police said.

After the argument, the man drove to drop a present off for his daughter’s birthday, police said.

Luz went to his apartment to get a rifle and went back to the area where the two had been arguing about 10 minutes later, police said.

He saw the man backing out of a driveway and fired his gun multiple times at the man’s vehicle as he backed out, police said. Luz’s girlfriend and son were in his car at the time, police said.

A bullet fatally struck the man in the head during the shooting, police said. The identity of the man who died has not been released.

Police found Luz two days after the incident and arrested him.

During his arrest, he dropped what police believed to be a small bag of heroin, authorities said.

Luz told police he shot at the engine block in the man’s vehicle “to scare him” and said he believed the man was going to “drive at him.”

However, police said surveillance video of the shooting didn’t match what Luz said.

He was charged with the following:

first-degree murder

possession of a weapon by a prohibited person

discharging a firearm in a city limit

possession of a narcotic drug





A lawyer for Luz was not listed in court documents.

His bail was set at $1.5 million.

Chandler is about 25 miles southeast of downtown Phoenix.

