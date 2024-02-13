Dad shot, killed during custody exchange of 4-year-old daughter, Colorado cops say

A father was shot and killed during a custody exchange of his 4-year-old daughter, Colorado deputies say.

The 36-year-old was meeting with his ex-girlfriend for a custody exchange of their 4-year-old daughter in Parker on Sunday, Feb. 11, the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release posted to Facebook on Feb. 12.

During the meeting, the woman’s fiancé got into a “physical fight” with the father, deputies said.

The fiancé pulled out a handgun and shot the father, who was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to deputies.

After being called on scene, deputies said they found the suspect, identified as Jeffrey Church, 26.

Church was arrested and is facing first-degree murder charges, deputies said, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

Parker is about 25 miles southeast of Denver.

