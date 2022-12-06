Dad shot man dead in ‘revenge killing’ after his own daughter’s death, CA officials say

A father is accused of killing another man as revenge for the death of his 16-year-old daughter, California prosecutors said.

Louie Sixto Lopez, 52, blamed Reynaldo Cantu’s son for his own daughter’s death in October, according to a Monday, Dec. 5 news release from the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office.

The daughter, Danielle Lopez, was killed on Oct. 3 when she was hit by multiple vehicles while walking on Interstate 680 in San Jose, the East Bay Times reported, citing California Highway Patrol.

Information for Lopez’s lawyer was not immediately available, according to an email to McClatchy News from the DA’s office.

Lopez arrived at Cantu’s home in Newark shortly after 2 p.m. on Dec. 2, according to the release. He found Cantu sitting “inside his parked car in the driveway.”

Armed with a gun, Lopez confronted Cantu, asking him about his son’s whereabouts, the release said. Lopez went on to say Cantu’s son “had killed his daughter,” prosecutors said.

Lopez then shot Cantu twice, according to the release. Cantu was “later pronounced dead at the scene.”

Lopez walked back to his car which he parked a block away, according to a probable cause statement.

The fatal shooting was captured on a Ring camera attached to the garage of Cantu’s home, the probable cause statement said.

Lopez was determined to be a suspect in the shooting after images from the surveillance footage were compared to “Lopez’s prior mugshots, and his Washington Driver License image,” the probable cause statement said.

Lopez was arrested on Dec. 3 in San Jose, according to the probable cause statement.

Police found “a firearm, with a 30-round magazine, zip ties, rope, a large survival knife, and duct tape” while serving a search warrant, according to the probable cause statement. Officers also found “clothing Lopez wore” during the shooting.

Lopez has been charged with murder and “gun use enhancement,” according to the release.

Lopez is being held without bail, according to online jail records. He is expected to appear in court on Dec. 7, according to the release.

Newark is about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco.

