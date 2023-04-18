Dad of ‘six beautiful children’ killed at Georgia home, family says. Couple charged

A Georgia family is grieving a “beloved friend” and father of six who was shot and killed at an Atlanta-area home, police and news outlets report.

Angel Mendoza, 39, and his wife were guests at a baby shower when he was fatally shot Sunday, April 16, Gwinnett County police told WSB-TV.

Officers arrived at about 1 a.m. after a report of a shooting at a home in Norcross, police said in a news release. There they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

No other injuries were reported.

“Angel leaves behind so many people who loved him including his wife, Marisol and six beautiful children who will all miss him dearly,” according to a GoFundMe page started for the family.

Authorities arrested Esteven Avile-Vega, 26, and his girlfriend Sulma Mejia-Orellana, 26, in connection with the deadly shooting, the release states. Avile-Vega faces multiple charges including felony murder and aggravated assault.

Mejia-Orellana was charged with aggravated assault, police said.

Mendoza and Avile-Vega reportedly got into an argument as the party was wrapping up, authorities told WSB-TV. That’s when witnesses said Avile-Vega pulled out a gun and shot Mendoza, killing him.

Additional details weren’t available as of April 18.

Norcross is about 20 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

