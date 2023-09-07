Dad and son die in plane crash while practicing takeoff, landing in Texas, officials say

A father and son were killed in an airplane crash near an airport in southeast Texas, according to state and federal officials.

The pair were on board a Cessna 150, a small, single-engine plane, when they went down at about noon on Sept. 6, at the Huntsville Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.

They were practicing landing and taking off, according to the FAA.

The plane crashed near the runway, shortly after takeoff, according to investigators.

Records show the plane was registered to Elijah Bishop, 43, of Montgomery.

Bishop’s son, Ethan Bishop, 20, was the pilot, the Texas Department of Public Safety told McClatchy News. Ethan Bishop died at the crash site while his father was pronounced dead at a hospital, DPS said.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, the FAA says the airplane fell shortly after takeoff, during the initial climb phase.

Video from the scene shows the plane’s cockpit was smashed, rendered nearly unrecognizable, while the tail was torn and bent sideways. Debris littered the grass around the plane.

Both occupants were trapped inside the wreckage when first responders arrived at the scene, The Huntsville Item reported, adding that fuel was leaking from the plane.

The crash is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board, the FAA said.

The Huntsville Municipal Airport is roughly 70 miles north of Houston.

Dad charged with murder after 10-year-old son dies in rollover crash, TX officials say

Woman finds parents dead after they miss lunch, Ohio cops say. Her brother is charged

Driver swerves off road, fatally hits woman on her first day visiting Texas, cops say

Two brothers mauled when pet dog turns aggressive while playing, Texas officials say