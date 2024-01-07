Dad of special needs student allegedly beaten by Las Vegas school bus driver breaks silence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Records show Clark County prosecutors are seeking to indict a former school bus driver accused of assaulting a student with autism.

The child’s father, William Becker, said his 10-year-old son has experienced a downward spiral since the incident, which has kept him out of the classroom for more than a year.

“It’s just real hard for him. He just doesn’t know what to do with himself any more,” Becker said.

Vincent Brown can’t speak for himself, he is considered non-verbal.

“His routine and structure [are] completely broken and for autistic children, it’s just not a good thing,” Becker said.

Vincent was in fourth grade when he was allegedly attacked on his way to Variety School in November of 2022.

Variety School (KLAS)

Officers with the Clark County School District Police Department arrested Dorys Tovar in December of that year on one count of child abuse.

According to court documents, Tovar struck Brown in the face, body, limbs, torso, and extremities.

“He rages out, he’s been out of school for a year now,” Becker said. “He had got the allegations of abuse backed up by video and a couple of statements by other people.”

Online court records show Tovar’s case was dismissed in Las Vegas Justice Court in October of 2023, and prosecutors are now pursuing a grand jury indictment.

“He’s a beautiful child, he’s smart. Just a good kid. He just needs the guidance and help,” Beker said.

Vincent Brown (KLAS)

Brown’s family is against him riding a school bus or going back to Variety. Becker said he wants his son to go to a school near their home.

His parents hope that a federal lawsuit they filed against the Clark County School District not only helps Brown but brings changes.

“CCSD should probably have a better screening process for people to deal with these types of children because there are so many autistic children out there,” Becker said.

CCSD has a policy of not commenting on pending litigation.

Here is a link to a GoFundMe Brown’s family started to raise money for a private tutor.

