Dad of St. Petersburg teen accused in fatal hit-and-run faces criminal charge

The father of a 17-year-old accused in a fatal hit-and-run on Nov. 26 is facing a criminal charge in connection with the crash, according to St. Petersburg police.

Ricky Bishop, 61, faces a misdemeanor charge of allowing an unlicensed person to drive his vehicle resulting in a crash involving death. Bishop received a notice to appear in court and was not arrested.

Police said Deonte Bishop was driving his father’s black 2014 Chevrolet Camaro on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street S around 10 p.m. Saturday when he crashed into a silver 2008 Dodge Charger driven by 87-year-old Denry Gayle. Gayle was turning left from 30th Avenue S when Bishop’s Camaro hit Gayle’s Charger, according to police.

Gayle was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where he was pronounced dead. Deonte Bishop fled the scene and was arrested soon after, police said. He faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and operating a motor vehicle without a license involving death.

This is the second time this month a St. Petersburg parent has faced a criminal charge for allowing an unlicensed driver to use their car, resulting in a fatal crash.

Eloda Hogan, 54, also faces a criminal charge for allowing her unlicensed daughter to drive her vehicle, resulting in a crash that killed two teen passengers, police said. Her daughter, Nikia Killens, was charged with two felony counts of driving without a license causing death.