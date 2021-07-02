Dad stops man trying to kidnap 10-year-old daughter until cops arrive, Oregon police say

Summer Lin
·1 min read

An Oregon dad stopped a home intruder from kidnapping his 10-year-old daughter, according to authorities.

Lincoln City police said they arrested Joshua Hawkins, 33, of Federal Way, Washington, on Wednesday night on charges including burglary and attempted kidnapping.

Police responded to a burglary report and found Hawkins had entered a home that was a vacation rental through an unlocked door, they said. Hawkins was interrupted by a 10-year-old girl in the house, and he tried to “take the girl by grabbing her and pulling her to him, saying she was a victim of human trafficking and he was going to take her away from there,” police said.

The girl escaped and told her parents there was a man in the house, police said. The girl’s father, Roberto Gaona, detained Hawkins until police arrived, according to officials.

Authorities said an investigation revealed that Hawkins had plastic zip-ties and “burglary tools.” He was taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital to be medically evaluated because he “appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance,” police said.

After Hawkins was cleared, he was taken to a patrol car, slipped out of his handcuffs and started fighting with a police officer in the emergency room parking lot before he was handcuffed again, according to officials.

Hawkins was charged with burglary, attempted kidnapping, possession of burglary tools, attempted escape, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, police said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Barrett finds own voice at center of conservative U.S. Supreme Court

    Justice Amy Coney Barrett blazed her own path during her rookie term on the U.S. Supreme Court, helping a conservative majority prevail in major cases while at times defying expectations after critics last year tried to paint her as a right-wing zealot. Her record suggests she has joined the center of a court with a 6-3 conservative majority rather than its right flank, often associated with Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch. As such, she seemed to be on the same ideological wavelength as two other fellow conservatives, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

  • ‘Lord Of the Rings’: Amazon Calls Allegations Of Unsafe Workplace For Stunt Performers “Completely Inaccurate”

    The recent crowdfunding campaign for top New Zealand stunt performer and coordinator Dayna Grant to undergo emergency brain surgery, supported by Lucy Lawless and other top actors and producers, put a spotlight on Amazon Studios’ The Lord Of the Rings series. That is because Grant suffered a concussion while working on the New Zealand set […]

  • Ghislaine Maxwell wants case tossed like Cosby's

    Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday said the overturning of Bill Cosby's 2018 sexual assault conviction justifies throwing out charges against her - including sex trafficking - stemming from her relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.In a letter to the judge, Maxwell's lawyers argued that the British socialite's case had been immunized under Epstein's 2007 non prosecution agreement - similar to Cosby, who was released from prison Wednesday after Pennsylvania's Supreme Court said a prosecutor's 2005 agreement not to charge him with drugging and assaulting a woman meant he should not have been charged a decade later.They said the Cosby case supported dismissing four charges from Maxwell's eight-count indictment, which covers alleged crimes from 1994 and 2004 and could subject her to 80 years in prison.Epstein struck his agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida in exchange for pleading guilty to state prostitution charges.But the judge ruled in April that the agreement did not bind prosecutors in Manhattan... and rejected Maxwell's claim that it covered accused co-conspirators like herself.The office of U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan declined to comment on the letter from Maxwell's lawyers.Maxwell's trial could begin in November. The 59-year-old has pleaded not guilty.

  • Nepal protesters burn Prime Minister's effigy

    The protests began in May after Oli dissolved the country's parliament for the second time in less than a year.On Friday, the protesters set Oli's effigy on fire while sloganeering against the government.Earlier this year, the country's apex court asked Oli to reinstate the parliament he suspended in 2020. The parliament was again dissolved in May after a huge political drama over the nomination of a new prime minister.The next elections in the country are expected to be held in mid-November.

  • A pregnant woman posed with monkeys, a kangaroo, and more for an adorable maternity photo shoot

    Speaking with Insider, Colleen Wilson and photographer Christine Hilberg shared what it was like working with wild animals.

  • Almost twice as many EU citizens as thought have been living in UK

    Nearly twice as many EU citizens have been living in the UK as previously thought, with the number of applications for settled status having passed six million. A near record monthly total of 400,000 EU citizens applied for settled status in June to beat Wednesday night's deadline, taking the total applicants for the scheme to 6.02 million, the Home Office disclosed on Friday. That compares with previous Home Office estimates of 3.5 to 4.1 million EU citizens who were expected to apply, and Offi

  • "No words to describe the tragic loss": Remembering the victims of the Surfside condo collapse

    They were mothers, fathers, grandparents, newlyweds and young daughters. The victims identified so far from the Surfside condo collapse are being remembered by family and friends as "very dedicated," "super mom" and a "silent warrior." The big picture: So far, 19 of the 22 confirmed victims have been identified. At least 120 people remain unaccounted for, officials said Friday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The victims include: Michael Davis Altman, 5

  • Blake & Gwen Just Got Their Marriage License a 2 Weeks After Rumors They Had a Secret Wedding

    So...are they already married or not?

  • Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for 1st time since 1974

    ATLANTA (AP) The Milwaukee Bucks were an instant success in the NBA, winning a championship in just their third season and reaching the finals again three years later. Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight in a decisive third quarter that carried the Bucks to a 118-107 victory over the upstart Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night. Milwaukee won the series 4-2, advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1974.

  • GOP quiet about Obamacare repeal following third Supreme Court decision upholding law

    The Republican Party appears to be shying away from efforts to repeal Obamacare, a possible response to a shifting electoral landscape driven by changes in public opinion.

  • Search and rescue at collapsed Surfside condo suspended ahead of demolition, tropical storm

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The search for survivors and remains of the dead were suspended Saturday at the partially collapsed Miami-area condo as officials prepare to demolish the remaining structure ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. The demolition of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said. "We don't have a specific time for the demolition," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

  • 10 (Not So) Hidden Film Credits Jokes You May Have Missed

    In this era of post and mid-credits scenes, it's important to still celebrate the enduring beauty of a well-placed joke within the credits themselves. The post 10 (Not So) Hidden Film Credits Jokes You May Have Missed appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Vanderhall's new electric 4x4 renamed Brawley and sounds quick

    Vanderhall has released several updates regarding its new all-electric off-roader, which now has a new, official name: Brawley. Vanderhall has also confirmed that it will be part of the company's 2022 product line, and that customers will be able to place reservations starting on July 15. While the company has traditionally played in the three-wheeler space, the Brawley (née Navarro) will be a true 4x4, and it has some pretty impressive specs.

  • Watch Britney Spears Cheer on Boyfriend Sam Asghari During a Bicep Workout

    The pop superstar is also a pretty great workout partner.

  • Photos show the 'bathtub ring' along a parched Los Angeles reservoir as California's drought grows more dire

    A drought emergency has been declared in 41 California counties. Dramatic images show one reservoir outside Los Angeles running dry.

  • Hundreds of Islamic State women 'marrying' their way out of Syrian camps

    Hundreds of women associated with the Islamic State have been smuggled out of a northeast Syria detention camp by paying bribes with money raised from husbands they met online, according to a new report. Women living in Al-Hol camp in northeast Syria are meeting men online using social media profiles advertising their jihadist bona fides and soliciting donations which are used to fund escape attempts or improve their quality of life in the camp, the Guardian reported on Friday. The Syrian Democr

  • France probes claims that retailers used forced Uyghur labor

    French prosecutors have opened an investigation into alleged involvement in crimes against humanity based on claims that global retailers, including Uniqlo and the makers of Skechers shoes and Zara clothes, rely on forced labor of minorities in China's Xinjiang region. The Chinese government on Friday reiterated denials of any forced labor in Xinjiang, and lashed out at what it called interference in its internal affairs. The investigation was opened last month by the crimes against humanity unit of France’s anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office, a judicial official said Friday.

  • Oakland Zoo starts vaccinating animals against COVID

    California's Oakland Zoo has begun vaccinating bears, big cats and ferrets against COVID-19 after being donated doses from Zoetis of its experimental shots.Details: "Tigers, Black bears, Grizzly bears, Mountain lions and ferrets were the first to receive their first of two doses" this week, the zoo said in a statement. "Next are primates, including Chimpanzees, Fruit bats, and pigs."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free "Through prot

  • Nurse stops dad trying to kidnap baby from hospital in duffel bag, Missouri cops say

    An “alert nurse” foiled an attempted kidnapping from a hospital, police say.

  • Britney Spears Is 'Hopeful' for 'Huge Changes' in Her Conservatorship as She Returns from Maui: Source

    "It's their happy place," a source tells PEOPLE about Britney and boyfriend Sam Asghari's trip to Maui, Hawaii