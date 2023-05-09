Dad storms school bus and hits aide after son gets suspended from route, Florida cops say

A dad stormed onto a school bus, yelled at the driver and struck an aide, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

The dad was upset his son had been suspended from the bus route, according to an arrest affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The bus was dropping a group of children off at a stop in Ocala on May 2 when the man approached the bus and asked the driver if he could come on board, the affidavit says.

The driver said no, and the dad told him to “shut the (expletive) up,” according to the affidavit. He then walked onto the bus, the sheriff’s office said.

He started to scream at the school bus aide while waving a piece of paper, according to the affidavit. He then gave the paper to the aide and continued to yell.

Cell phone video taken by a student on the bus shows the father hit the aide’s chest while snatching the paper back. He also grabs a lanyard around the aide’s neck, according to the video.

Children can be heard screaming and yelling, “Oh (expletive)” in the background.

The father was arrested and charged with battery on a public or private education employee, disturbance of a school function and unarmed burglary of an occupied conveyance, according to the sheriff’s office.

His bond was set at $17,500, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ocala is about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.

Substitute teacher ‘trying to fit in’ shares vape pen with 7th grader, Florida cops say

14-year-old steals school bus then tries to run over someone at gas station, cops say

High school coach hid a GoPro in girls’ locker room, WI cops say. 18 victims possible