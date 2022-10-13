Dad strikes infant in the leg; punch meant for common-law wife

Oct. 12—An apparent argument between a 25-year-old Brownsville man and his common-law wife ended up with him punching their two-month-old baby in leg with the punch meant for the wife, police said.

Daniel Garza is charged with one count of assault family violence, unlawful restraint, and abandon/endanger child intentional/knowingly/reckless criminal negligence. His bonds totaled $14,300.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Shidler at about 8 a.m. Tuesday in reference to an assault call, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

They interviewed Garza and the wife and Garza told the officers he was arguing with his wife since she did not provide lunch for him, Sandoval said.

However, the wife claimed Garza was upset with him because she did not buy Clorox at the store, Sandoval said. She showed the officers where she provided Garza with lunch, and he tossed it on the floor.

The woman was holding the two-month-old baby during the argument.

"Garza kept clinching his fist and making movements so as to strike the victim. At one point, Garza tried to punch the victim and missed. The punch did strike the infant on the leg," Sandoval said.

The wife tried to run out of the location, but Garza locked the door and was not allowing her to leave, Sandoval said. Garza eventually opened the door, and the wife was able to run outside the location.

Garza was taken into custody and transported to the Brownsville City Jail.