Dad stuffed baby wipe into infant’s mouth before she choked to death, Ohio cops say

Dawson White
·1 min read

A father in Ohio was indicted Thursday after his infant daughter choked to death on a baby wipe last year, police say.

Authorities responded to a medical emergency at a Columbus condominium in the early hours of Nov. 17, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Two-month old Christina Ledoux was rushed to a hospital, where she died roughly an hour later, according to the outlet.

Her death was deemed suspicious at the time, the Associated Press reported.

An autopsy determined that Christina choked to death on a baby wipe that her father — Christopher Ledoux, 38 — is accused of putting in her mouth, according to WBNS.

Police have said they don’t know why Ledoux allegedly put the wipe in Christina’s mouth, the AP reported.

Ledoux turned himself in on Thursday, according to the Dispatch.

He’s charged with one count of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, court records show.

He’s due back in court on Monday.

Recommended Stories

  • 4-year-old from NC dies from drowning while on vacation on Hilton Head, coroner says

    The child’s family from Cary, N.C. was visiting Hilton Head for vacation.

  • Mental health, not racism, caused water bottle incident on Cary greenway, police say

    Police said a jogger on a Cary greenway threw water bottles and insulted walkers due to a mental health crisis and not because of their races.

  • A missing Florida woman was rescued after she was found naked in a storm drain

    The woman told police she went swimming in a flood canal on March 3 and came across a doorway that took her into the sewer system where she became lost.

  • Ask Scary Mommy: My Family Wants To Gather Even Though Everyone’s Not Vaccinated

    Ask Scary Mommy is Scary Mommy’s advice column, where our team of “experts” answers all the questions you have about life, love, body image, friends, parenting, and anything else that’s confusing you. This week: How do you navigate family gatherings when some members are vaccinated and others are not? Have your own questions? Email advice@scarymommy.com Dear []

  • Female Afghan student given chance to study for fully-funded masters degree at Oxford

    A female student from war-torn Afghanistan is being offered the opportunity to study for a fully-funded masters degree at Oxford University in a world first. Oriel College has teamed up with the Yalda Hakim Foundation to offer the one-year course to an Afghan woman who might otherwise be denied access to postgraduate study. Almost two decades since the fall of the Taliban, Afghanistan remains one of the worst places in the world for girls to go to school and university. Attacks against female students and their teachers and professors continue. Eighty-five per cent of the 3.5 million children out of education in Afghanistan are girls. Amid a spate of fatal shootings and the kidnapping of staff and students, universities in Afghanistan have to be protected by armed guards. Female students are often forced to lie to their families in order to attend because it is generally frowned upon for Afghan women to go on to higher education. Ms Hakim, a Kabul-born journalist who has worked for BBC World News since 2012, has brokered the scholarship with Oriel to "offer one Afghan woman the opportunity for an educational experience free from the threat of violence, at one of the best universities in the world, where they can expand their knowledge and build networks that will help transform them into a leader for the future". She told The Telegraph: "I've been back to the hospital where I was born and thought 'this could have been my life'. People look at me working at the BBC and see an Afghan woman who has made it. Yet the reality for a young woman living in Afghanistan today is that they are lucky if they can even get to university. "We want to give this opportunity to a young Afghan woman who would never dream of walking the halls of Oriel, where so many great thinkers have walked." Founded in 1326, Oriel's alumni include the explorer Sir Walter Raleigh, the industrialist Cecil Rhodes and the Countdown presenter Rachel Riley. The college is currently deciding whether to remove a statue of Rhodes amid protests over his imperialist past. Oriel's Provost, Lord Mendoza, said: "We are so delighted to be partnering with the Yalda Hakim Foundation on this scholarship, which will provide a fantastic opportunity for a young Afghan woman to benefit from all of the wonderful opportunities that study at Oxford provides. "We are looking forward to welcoming the recipient into our lively postgraduate community and to supporting them in their educational endeavours." The scholarship, for the 2022-23 academic year, will be offered on the basis of academic merit and potential to a student already studying at a university in Afghanistan. Nearly 70 per cent of postgraduate students at Oriel currently attend from one of more than 40 countries outside the UK.

  • Married To Medicine: New Year, Old Feuds

    Simone and the doctors continue the fight against Covid-19 on the front lines. Contessa vents to Jackie about her and Scott’s marital problems. Toya's frustration over homeschooling kids continues. Heavenly shares some shady gossip with Quad. During Anila’s traditional Rahki party for her friends and family, Toya and Contessa's old feud reignites.

  • Woman wanted after baby found stuffed in duffle bag of ice

    According to the caller who first reported the incident, the baby had been dead at least 48 hours. Now, she remains on the run.

  • Maher Pitches New Extremist Shows Fox News Could Use to Boost Ratings

    For the mid-show gag on Friday’s “Real Time,” Bill Maher drew inspiration from Fox News’ recent ratings woes with a series of fake shows built around extremist — but, to be honest, actually existing — right-wing political ideas he said will help Fox fix its recent dip in viewership. As Maher pointed out, part of the problem for Fox News is that since the November election it has seen competition from other conservative networks like OANN and Newsmax that advance even more right-wing political views than Fox, and those channels are leeching viewership from Fox. “I kid Fox News a lot here on this show. The only reason I do it is because they’re mostly a bunch of obnoxious assholes,” Maher said to start the bit out. “But you know Fox is still the brand, really, that every other conservative group sort of measures themselves by. But there is trouble in River City. This week for the first time since 2000, MSNBC beat them. This has got to really hurt. They were always like, ‘We are the ratings champions,'” he said. Also Read: Bill Maher Delightfully Mocks Tucker Carlson's Fox News Rants About Race This week, TheWrap reported that MSNBC is poised win the current quarter in total all-day viewers for the first time, knocking Fox News off the top and continuing several months of ratings troubles for the network. In addition, Dominion Voting Systems on Friday filed a $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News, accusing the network of deliberately selling “a false story of election fraud” to its viewers “in order to keep its viewership.” (A rep for Fox News, which has touted its lead in primetime viewership in March, called the lawsuit “baseless.”) Maher continued his criticism of the right-wing network. “They have lots of competition now from other, further right organizations. That’s what’s really bleeding away from…[trails off] OK, so they decided to step it up,” Maher added. “They have a whole new slate of shows. Would you like to see some of them? Because these things are going to, they are really looking to get their base back.” And the fake shows were: “Inside Sedition” “Down the Rabbit Hole With Tucker Carlson” “Kirk Cameron the Science Guy” “Factbusters” “Inside the Crisis Actors Studio” “‘Morning Woods’ — actor James Woods discussing the news with a panel of teenage girls.” “‘The Segregation Room.'” “‘Pardon the Insurrection.'” “‘The Hot Blonde Fascist Report.'” “‘Paula Deen’s Plantation Weddings.'” “‘The Karen Report’ with Marjorie Taylor Greene.” “And ‘Say That Again and I’ll Punch You in the Face’ with Jon Voight.” “I have a feeling I found that funnier than the audience but OK,” Maher joked after ending the bit. Also Read: Maher Roasts Andrew Cuomo Over Sexual Harassment Scandal: 'F-ing Stupid' (Video) See how some of these pitches looked below. HBO HBO HBO HBO HBO HBO HBO HBO HBO Read original story Maher Pitches New Extremist Shows Fox News Could Use to Boost Ratings At TheWrap

  • A Facebook Live steam of a prison inmate taking a corrections officer hostage ended when he was shot dead by police

    The inmates streamed the Oklahoma City prison incident on Facebook Live. Clips of the hostage-taking were later shared on social media.

  • Paramount knows what the people want, and it's "more Transformers movies"

    Paramount’s stewardship of the Transformers movie rights has thus far been largely a disaster, with Michael Bay making five movies that are all bad (though two of them are arguably pretty fun) and then Travis Knight directing a spin-off/prequel/unrelated movie about similar characters that was at least reasonably fun, but even in the Transformers brand’s darkest days at Paramount (which, again, has been most of them), the studio has always confidently maintained that the world wants and needs more movies about robots in disguise. You may think you’re sick of these movies and you may think there’s no point in continuing to draw murky, poisonous water from this well, but Paramount—for better or worse—refuses to even consider that possibility. Disney will give up on Star Wars before Paramount ever gives up on Transformers.

  • 'Heartbreaking': Republicans slam Biden for migrant influx, while Democrats call on Biden to quickly move children to sponsors

    Republicans and Democrats have called the situation on the border a “crisis,” a term the White House has refused to use.

  • Julian Lerner Likens Meeting Yes Day Costar Jennifer Garner to 'Being Given the Biggest, Best Hug'

    The 13-year-old plays Garner's son in the new Netflix family comedy

  • Madonna’s Facing Backlash After a Viral TikTok Star Claims She Used a Photo of Her Body

    There is no doubt that Madonna is one of the most famous singers of our time. She holds a lot of power due to the huge audience that follows her in life and on social media, the latter of which is filled with snaps ranging from throwback lingerie photos to family holiday memories and even […]

  • Miley Cyrus and Yungblud Are 'Just Friends,' Says Source After Pair Is Seen Out Together in L.A.

    Miley Cyrus and Yungblud were spotted together at the Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood on Thursday

  • Fox News won’t tell you that there is no immigration crisis. In fact, U.S. needs more legal migrants | Opinion

    Judging from the questions asked by White House reporters during President Biden’s first press conference on March 25, much of the Washington press has bought into the right-wing media’s false narrative that there is an “immigration crisis” in America.

  • Bernie’s Lost on Space

    Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders really wants billionaire space entrepreneur Elon Musk to stay on the ground. “Space travel is an exciting idea, but right now we need to focus on Earth and create a progressive tax system so that children don’t go hungry, people are not homeless and all Americans have healthcare. The level of inequality in America is obscene and a threat to our democracy,” Sanders recently tweeted, responding to Musk’s Twitter pledge to make human civilization multiplanetary. Despite space exploration’s stirring, pathbreaking history and the incredible possibilities for its future, Sanders’s views on space are increasingly common among social-justice activists and may soon control public policy — despite the math not adding up. You could end NASA and liquidate all of SpaceX, yet barely make a dent in financing a single year of the anti-poverty budget which U.S. taxpayers have been funding since the 1960s. NASA spent $22 billion last year and SpaceX’s total value is around $75 billion. Meanwhile, the kind of government anti-poverty programs on which Sanders wants to spend Musk’s money already cost taxpayers around $393 billion a year. But even that is chump change relative to the $97 trillion agenda Sanders campaigned on. You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to calculate that liquidating all of SpaceX would only fund 0.073 percent of Sanders’s proposals. But Sanders’s anti-spaceflight fantasies might come true under a Biden administration, given the growing influence of those who believe that space exploration and social justice are incompatible. According to Pew Research, 72 percent of Americans think it is essential for the U.S. to remain a world leader in space. Yet leftist opposition to space travel could soon reign supreme at NASA, despite being out of step with public opinion and basic budgetary math. Under President Obama, activists succeeded at shifting money away from the functional parts of NASA, like its robotic-exploration program, planetary-science programs, technological-development programs, and many future Mars missions, to areas that produce nothing tangible, such as the environmental sciences program and “outreach.” This was done all without saving any money. NASA was actually reduced to holding bake sales to try to convince lawmakers to save defunded programs. Things briefly turned around under the last administration, which increased NASA’s budget from $19.65 billion in 2017 to $23.3 billion in 2021. Given the Left’s tendency to reflexively dismiss any policy connected to former President Trump, Biden may well slash the budget and return to the policies of the Obama years. Furthermore, there is an ascendant movement in academia to label the pursuit of space exploration “racist.” The anti–space travel strand of critical race theory has spilled out of the ivory tower and into everyday leftist circles, prompting the Washington Post to explain “How imperialism shaped the race to the Moon” and The Nation to ask, “Is Spaceflight Colonialism?” Woke bureaucrats inside of NASA are already using President Biden’s election to abandon plans to return to the moon and send astronauts to Mars. Their new goal is to comply with woke dogma and focus on pleasing anticolonial theorists and ethnic-studies activists rather than launching spacecraft. Renaming astronomical objects and space centers may soon take priority at NASA over scientific research and space travel. “You could argue that the effort to colonize space is likely to involve new forms of inequality: shifts in tax revenues and administrative priorities devoted to that,” Michael Ralph, an anthropology professor at NYU, said in a quote for an article entitled “The Racist Language of Space Exploration.” He considered this distinct from “[supporting] other social institutions that benefit people like health care, education, infrastructure.” Similarly, Kimberley McKinson, an anthropology professor at CUNY, asked, “How should Americans understand SpaceX’s goal of space colonization in a world now indelibly changed by the killing of [George] Floyd?” She elaborated that endeavors by “wealthy White men,” including Musk, “to colonize Mars and their fantasies for the future of humankind must be understood in the context of the racialized histories of colonization on Earth.” Space terminology “tends to still be colonial: ‘colonizing Mars’ and ‘exploring’ and ‘developing,’ for example,” Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, a physics professor at the University of New Hampshire, told Gizmodo. “These are deeply fraught terms that have traditionally referred to problematic behaviors by imperialists with those that we would call ‘indigenous’ and ‘people of color’ often on the receiving end of violent activities.” The result of the Left’s anti-spaceflight views has been stagnation. NASA has not been able to send astronauts to space on its own since July 2011. Before SpaceX, the United States humiliatingly had to pay Russia $90 million dollars per American astronaut to get access to the International Space Station (ISS). It’s a sign of the decline of American expertise in space that the U.S. paid 84 percent of the cost to build the ISS in the first place, but now has to ask the Russians, our onetime space-race rivals, for a ride. The deal was not only embarrassing but also dangerous, since the Russian rockets used to transport American astronauts were built with faulty metal that has since been recalled by Moscow. Additionally, Russian deputy prime minister Dmitry Rogozin threatened to cut off American access to space, saying, “I propose that the United States delivers its astronauts to the ISS with the help of a trampoline.” Almost everything involved in the Russian space industry is run by Roscosmos — a corrupt government body that has individuals targeted by U.S. sanctions serving on its board. Nonetheless, in a twist no doubt offensive to Sanders and his progressive ilk, Musk’s reusable rockets have resolved America’s space-access problem. SpaceX made its first commercial orbital crew launch in May 2020, transporting NASA astronauts to the ISS for a relative bargain at $55 million per head, according to NASA’s Office of the Inspector General. Musk has demonstrated that the American private sector can do what its government cannot. The first launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket costs around $62 million while the second launch of the same booster costs only $15 million. If NASA’s public sector Space Shuttles were around today, each would cost more than $1.6 billion per launch, more than 29 times the price of a Falcon 9’s initial launch. This is all the more impressive given that government estimates suggested developing new launch vehicles for NASA’s Space Exploration Initiative would cost as much as $500 billion and take three decades. SpaceX did the same job almost 1,700 times cheaper and about eight times faster, spending $300 million to develop the Falcon 9 in a little over four years. That’s a great example of the private sector’s ability to out-compete government bureaucracy. And exactly the kind of free-market success story that Sanders and his fellow anti-capitalists wouldn’t acknowledge if it were written in the sky.

  • ‘Why don’t you do your job?’: Lindsey Graham hits out after being asked what Republicans would do to fix border crisis

    ‘The Independent’ asks Republicans for long-term solutions

  • Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6 billion over false 2020 election fraud claims

    Dominion Voting Systems argues the news giant falsely claimed in an effort to boost ratings that the voting company had rigged the 2020 election.

  • 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

    Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way.

  • Kris Jenner talks 'very challenging' pandemic year, shares her secret for coping with drama

    "I’ve always been able to make fun of myself and poke fun at different situations," Kris Jenner says. "I think that’s one of my coping mechanisms."