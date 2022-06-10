Dad surprises his visually impaired son at school

NextShark

Efforts to save as many canines as possible among the hundreds butchered during China’s annual Yulin Dog Meat Festival are reportedly underway as the 10-day “tradition” commences in less than two weeks. The controversial event, officially known as the Lychee and Dog Meat Festival — in reference to the fruit that is also consumed by participants — was launched in 2009 in Yulin, Guangxi Province, to supposedly mark the beginning of the summer solstice. Since then, tens of thousands of dogs and cats have reportedly been slaughtered for the festival.