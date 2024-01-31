Dad takes son from school and leads police on chase before crashing, Iowa cops say

A 34-year-old man was taken into custody after he triggered an Amber Alert when he took his 7-year-old son from school in the middle of the day, Iowa cops say.

The man took his son from the school playground in Jefferson around 12:40 p.m. on Jan. 30, according to a news release by the Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS). He has not had custody of his son since December, Iowa officials said.

McClatchy News is not identifying the suspect to protect the identity of the child.

An Amber Alert for the 7-year-old was issued less than three hours later, according to a news release.

When police found the man’s vehicle near Remsen, which is about 130 miles from the school, he led them on a high-speed chase and crashed the car, Iowa officials said.

He then fled on foot holding the child and a rifle, police say.

Authorities convinced the dad to surrender after three hours, KWQC reported.

The 7-year-old is in the care of the Department of Human Services, IDPS said.

The dad was arrested on a charge of first-degree kidnapping and will be transferred to the Greene County Jail, Iowa officials said. The case is under investigation.

Jefferson is about 65 miles northwest of Des Moines.

