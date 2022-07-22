Dad of teen charged with attack plot pleads to summary charge

Jul. 22—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The father of a teenager accused of planning a shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School pleaded guilty on Thursday to a summary charge in connection with his son's case, authorities said.

Philson D. Hinebaugh, 51, of the 100 block of Forest Edge Drive in Upper Yoder Township, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown. Prosecutors withdrew a misdemeanor charge of tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Upper Yoder Township police charged Preston Hinebaugh, 16, and Logan Pringle, 17, last year with conspiracy to commit terrorism, alleging they had planned a school shooting.

Police said that they executed search warrants and discovered that the younger Hinebaugh had acquired five semi-automatic rifles.

Police allege that when looking for a .223/5.56 AR-15 rifle, the elder Hinebaugh gave them a AR-22 rifle instead, which led to the initial tampering charge against him.

"The one that was turned over to police, he indicated, was the gun that he took out of his son's bedroom," Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler said later. "Through further investigation, the police learned that it was not the gun his son had in his bedroom."

According to a complaint affidavit, police alleged that Philson Hinebaugh turned over an "AR-15 type firearm from the safe, a Colt M4 Carbine .22 caliber rifle."

Attorney Michael Carbonara, of Johnstown, said Hinebaugh committed no crime.

"The reality is the search warrant asked for an AR-15," Carbonara said. "Guess what they left with? An AR-15. The police took the wrong gun. The gun they were looking for was in the safe the whole time."

Carbonara said his client chose to plead guilty to a summary charge, rather than appear in Cambria County court facing a misdemeanor charge.

Police used a second search warrant and seized the remaining guns, including the AR-15 they had been searching for. In all, four AR-style "ghost guns" and a pump-action gun were seized.

"The plea reflects (Hinebaugh's) willingness to take responsibility for his actions," Gribler said. "In the grand scheme of things, it didn't hamper the ultimate investigation."

Hinebaugh must pay a $150 fine and court costs.

Preston Hinebaugh and Pringle, of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, face charges of conspiracy to commit terrorism and aggravated assault, as well as firearm possession by a minor. They are awaiting trial in Cambria County court.