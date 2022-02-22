Dad tells 4-year-old to shoot at police during altercation at McDonald’s, Utah cops say

A dad told his 4-year-old to shoot at police during an altercation in a McDonald’s drive-thru line, Utah police said.

The dad and his two children, ages 3 and 4, went through a McDonald’s in Midvale on Monday, Feb. 21, and received the wrong order, according to Unified Police, a department that serves numerous towns in Salt Lake County.

“In response to incorrect order, the male brandished a firearm at the employees,” police said in a statement. “The employees asked the male (to) pull to the front of the store while they corrected the order. At this time, they called 911 and Unified Police responded.”

Officers approached the car when they arrived and told the man to get out. The man refused, police said.

Police then opened the door and pulled the man from the car to take him into custody, according to the police department. One officer then saw a gun pointing out of the rear window and realized a child was holding the gun.

The child fired the gun at the officers after the dad told them to, police said.

“The child who fired the weapon is four years old and was in the backseat of the car with a 3-year-old sibling,” police said. “Information collected during this ongoing investigation indicates that the father of the child told the child to shoot at the police.”

One officer suffered a minor arm injury. Police said the dad was in custody at the time of the statement.

Midvale is about 10 miles south of Salt Lake City.

