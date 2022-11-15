Dad in Texas for son’s liver transplant disappeared, cops say. A body has been found

A body has been found in the search for a 28-year-old father from Oklahoma who has been missing in Texas for four days, according to family members and police.

Ridge Cole was last seen the evening of Friday, Nov. 11, near the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard in Houston, Texas, a Facebook post from Texas EquuSearch said.

On Tuesday afternoon, Houston Police Department said dive team members were responding to Brays Bayou where a body had been found.

The person’s identity has not been confirmed by police, but EquuSearch officials said the body was wearing clothing consistent with Cole’s outfit at the time of his disappearance, KTRK reported.

Cole was in Houston while his 13-month-old son received and recovered from a liver transplant, according to a fundraiser page for the family.

On Friday evening, Cole went outside to get some fresh air along Brays Bayou but never returned, according to a Nov. 13 Facebook post from a family member. Since then, searchers have located some of Cole’s personal belongings along the river.

