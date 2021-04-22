My dad thought Christianity was about love and tolerance. Little did he know.

Paul Prather
·5 min read

I’ve been thinking about my dad, who passed away in 2012. He preached for 60 years.

He was my primary mentor in my own ministry, and also my partner, when for several years we co-pastored the congregation I now lead.

It’s not unusual for me to think about Dad, of course — he was my father. But in the last few days I’ve been thinking about him more than usual.

What prompted these ruminations was the truckload of emails I received after two of my columns in a row were picked up by an internet news service. In those columns I had speculated about a decline in U.S. church membership, as reported by Gallup.

The emails poured in. They came from sea to shining sea, and from pretty much every religious, non-religious and anti-religious orientation imaginable.

Some responses were respectful, even if the writers disagreed with my hypotheses about what’s causing membership to decline. But many, if not most, were neither respectful nor kind. I was struck by two prevailing sentiments: anger and arrogance.

As I read those emails, I kept thinking, “If this is what the discussion of faith looks like, no wonder people are leaving houses of worship.”

A friend pointed out that people keyed up enough to write a stranger living halfway across the country probably don’t represent the majority of us; they’re exceptions.

True. But still, as I read on—and on—I became progressively dejected.

There was the megachurch pastor who lambasted me as an enemy of the Christian faith for even touching this topic. Church membership means nothing, he claimed; it’s all about attendance. His church has recently grown from 2,000 attendees to 8,000, and if everyone, especially me, were more like him, Gallup wouldn’t have negative church news to report.

Shortly after I read that, I got another email from a guy insisting just as vigorously that the reason people are leaving churches is: megachurches. They’re turned off by giant congregations, he said. Christianity must return to small gatherings in people’s homes, as was common in New Testament days.

One guy assured me church membership was waning because Christians, even his fellow Latter-Day Saints, have abandoned the godly doctrine of polygamy. Some people thought churches were damned because they hadn’t fought abortion hard enough.

Liberals were convinced the decline was conservatives’ fault. Conservatives said it was liberals’ fault.

There was the atheist who, more than once, called me a “nut case” for believing in God, and others who agreed but used different terminology.

As I read, I kept thinking, “Dad, where are you?”

I don’t think anybody believed in God more radically than my father did.

He was a former Southern Baptist turned Holy Roller. He spoke in tongues, laid hands on the sick and prophesied whenever the Spirit moved him. He’d stop to get gas and, while he was there, lead the station’s attendant in the sinner’s prayer.

Spiritually speaking, he was a wild man, and sometimes he embarrassed me.

But he was defined by two virtues: humility and love.

He thought that no matter how strongly he believed something, he was just a flawed human being, rescued by God’s grace, and thus subject to being wrong-headed. He taught me to keep that in mind about myself, too, which I try to do.

His humility manifested itself as tolerance. And curiosity.

In our small town, he was a leader in the local ecumenical movement. For years, his best clergy friend was the town’s Episcopal priest. Dad preached in black churches and had black ministers preach in ours.

He led a monthly Bible study for a convent of Catholic nuns. He accepted gay people before there was even a gay rights movement, in the mid-1960s. When he saw Mormon missionaries out trudging down the street on a rainy day, he’d stop, tell them to hop in his car and drive them on their rounds.

He believed what he believed, but he also wanted to know what everybody else believed and why they believed it.

“Mmm, that’s interesting,” he’d say—and meant it.

He treated people humanely because he genuinely cared. Whether or not he agreed with them. Whether or not they looked like him. Whether or not they cared for him.

Every Christmas he’d give away 100 shiny bicycles to parents who might not otherwise have presents for their children. He rarely met a transient he didn’t slip a few dollars or help find a place to sleep. He visited the sick in hospitals. He visited prisoners in jails. The immigrants who worked in the Chinese restaurant called him “Papa” and considered him family. When strangers died without clergy, he preached their funerals regardless of their faith or creed.

He delivered his last sermon when he was 80, and titled it something along the lines of, “What I’ve Learned in 60 Years of Ministry.”

It was short and sweet.

“The whole gospel can be summed up in one word,” I recall Dad telling us that Sunday. “It’s about love. That’s it.”

He didn’t just talk that talk. He walked that walk.

Gee, I miss him. His being here wouldn’t reverse the downward trend in U.S. church membership. But it might serve as an antidote to some of the grandiosity and bile circulating these days.

He drew folks to God instead of running them off. The face of his Christ bore a smile for everyone. Dad taught me it’s hard for people to resist the power of love, and Christians’ job is to help them see God’s love at work.

Paul Prather is pastor of Bethesda Church near Mount Sterling. You can email him at pratpd@yahoo.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Why corporate America appears to be drifting away from the Republican Party

    Public protests over Georgia's voting law likely contributed to many companies' taking a strong stand. AP Photo/Jeff AmyThere’s a growing rift between corporate America and the GOP – two groups that have long been bedfellows. The latest incident involves a restrictive voting law passed in Georgia – with dozens of other states working on their own measures meant to limit voting. Over 300 companies, CEOs and other executives signed a statement printed in The New York Times to “defend the right to vote and oppose any discriminatory legislation,” while Major League Baseball moved its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver. Republicans reacted furiously and warned of retribution, including eliminating tax breaks for companies taking a stand on the issue. Texas’ governor backed out of throwing the ceremonial first pitch at the Texas Rangers’ home opener. And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell bluntly warned companies to “stay out of politics” – though he later softened his tone. Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to capitalize on the fracture. As a management professor, I study how corporate executives’ values and political views affect the decisions they make on behalf of their companies. While I believe CEOs are partly responsible for the growing business-GOP divide, it’s not the only factor driving it. A tight relationship loosens up The close relationship between corporate America and the Republican Party dates back to the 1970s. Companies provided financial support to conservative war chests and in return received business-friendly policies like reduced corporate taxes and regulations. The alliance has arguably been quite a success for Big Business. Corporate taxes as a share of U.S. gross domestic product are only about 1%, the lowest since the 1930s and down from 4.1% in 1967. But this union has become increasingly strained in recent years over a range of social issues, particularly regarding LGBTQ rights. For example, in 2015 many companies including Apple and Walmart denounced so-called religious freedom laws like one passed in Indiana that would allow businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ customers. The following year there was a similar corporate backlash over North Carolina’s ban on transgender individuals using public bathrooms. Boycotts by several companies, including PayPal and the NCAA, led to a partial repeal in 2017. Companies were also vocal during former President Donald Trump’s presidency over such matters as his travel ban from Muslim-majority countries and his comments following the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. For some, it seemed like the role he and other Republicans played in laying the ground for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol may have been the last straw, as dozens of companies including AT&T and Marriott said they would cut off donations to the 147 Republicans who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s election. The push for more restrictive voter laws continues the battle over the election. Republicans in states across the country cite alleged fraud in the 2020 election – despite no evidence that any occurred – as the impetus behind their push. Why have companies become more outspoken in recent years and willing to upset an alliance that has helped them reduce their tax bills and regulatory hurdles? My research suggests there are three driving forces for this trend. Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, left, has said companies need to ‘do what’s right.’ Loren Matthew/AP Images for Bloomberg Global Business Forum CEOs doing ‘what we think is right’ The CEO is the corporation’s top decider, which means his or her political leanings can filter into business decisions. And in recent years, CEOs of some of the largest U.S. companies have cited their own personal values as their reason for speaking out on social issues. As Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told The Wall Street Journal in 2016, “Our jobs as CEOs now include driving what we think is right.” In my own research, I’ve found a CEO’s political affiliation can affect how a company spends money. CEOs who mostly donate to Democrats tend to spend more on their employees, community activities and environmental issues, regardless of their company’s profitability. That is, they seem to believe it’s simply the right thing to do. Republican CEOs, on the other hand, tend to tie spending on outside issues to financial performance, reflecting the notion that companies are responsible to shareholders first and foremost. More recent research also demonstrates that liberal executives tend to pay more attention to gender diversity inside their companies and are less likely to reduce their workforce when economic conditions deteriorate, consistent with the values that liberals prioritize. But relatively few CEOs are staunchly liberal, so the impact of the CEO on this trend may be limited. A recent study found that only about 18% of the more than 3,500 people who served as CEOs of companies in the Standard & Poor’s 1500 from 2000 to 2017 donated primarily to Democratic candidates, while 58% gave mostly to Republicans. Growing worker activism Employees also play an important role driving corporate activism. Recent management research shows that companies with more liberal employees spend more resources on improving gender and race diversity and sustainability issues. Similarly, a 2019 study found that companies are more likely to concede to activists’ demands over issues like reducing carbon emissions and increasing front-line workers’ pay when they have a more liberal workforce. Companies may be responding to research showing the benefits of listening to their employees and showing their voices matter. For example, workers tend to show more trust and commitment toward a company when they feel it shares their values, which leads to higher productivity. A 2017 survey found that 89% of employees said they’d accept a reduced salary to work at a company whose values match their own. Other research shows engagement in social activities like protecting the environment leads to less employee turnover. In my own research, which tracked companies’ engagement on same-sex marriage issues in the 2000s and 2010s, I found that the likelihood of CEOs speaking out on same-sex marriage significantly increased when there were more employees who donated to Democrats – which was true even when the CEO leaned conservative. Tracking popular opinion Public opinion is another factor likely driving the growing rift with the GOP. Corporate executives tend to follow public sentiment, as they want to minimize the risk of losing customers for their products and services. The debate over same-sex marriage is a good case in point. Public support for allowing gay people to marry surpassed 50% for the first time in 2011 – it’s now at 67%. Until then, very few CEOs had made a public statement on the issue, according to my same-sex marriage research. Once popular opinion hit the halfway point, however, a lot more companies – including ones led by conservative CEOs – begin speaking out in favor. Interestingly, even liberal CEOs said very little until 2011, including those who already provided employees with domestic partner benefits. And more recently, it has become even more critical for companies to consider public sentiment when deciding whether to take a stand on a hot-button issue. That’s because their younger customers, especially millennials, increasingly say CEOs have a responsibility to speak out and they would be more likely to buy products if they do. On the voting laws, a recent poll found that most people favor legislation that makes it easier to vote, not harder. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Who’s leaving whom But corporate America isn’t necessarily moving away from the Republican Party and toward the Democrats. Instead, businesses are trying to make clear that their concerns are not partisan in nature. The 100-plus companies that signed a statement supporting voter rights and against bills that would restrict access emphasized this point. I believe a closer look at the three main factors – especially the role of workers and the public – behind the growth in corporate activism suggests something else. Companies aren’t drifting away from the Grand Old Party. Rather, the GOP seems to be doing the drifting, not only from corporate America, but the American public as well.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: M. K. Chin, Indiana University. Read more:MLB’s decision to drop Atlanta highlights the economic power companies can wield over lawmakers – when they choose toA less Trumpy version of Trumpism might be the future of the Republican Party M. K. Chin does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Woman pleads guilty to hate crimes for running down children

    A Des Moines woman has pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes for intentionally driving her SUV into two children in 2019 because she said she thought one was Mexican and the other was a member of the Islamic State group. Nicole Poole Franklin, 43, entered the pleas Wednesday in a Des Moines federal court to two counts of violating the U.S. Hate Crime Act for trying to kill the children in separate attacks because of their races.

  • Joe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed there

    Protesters evidently want all hands on deck in the push to make Washington, D.C. a state, and they're now headed to Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) nautical home. Advocates for D.C. statehood are planning a protest on Thursday, Politico reported, and they'll be gathering at Manchin's house ... boat. "Yes," Politico writes for those unfamiliar, "[Manchin] lives on a boat docked in the harbor when he's in Washington." Indeed, the boat, Almost Heaven, is "anchored 8 miles south of the Capitol," a Time story described in 2014, going on to note that Manchin "routinely invites senators from both parties out for evening cruises." "I wasn't crazy on buying any real estate in Washington, not at all," Manchin told Time. The Washingtonian may have summed it up by writing, "Manchin lives on a boat because he doesn't like living here." In fact, this ended up sparking a Republican attack ad against Manchin in 2018, which slammed him for his "$700,000 D.C. luxury yacht." That's an assertion PolitiFact gave a "half-true" rating, writing that the boat's "40-foot length would generally qualify it as a yacht, but since Manchin lives there when he is in town, it could be just as easily described as a houseboat" — though he apparently purchased it for $220,000. Either way, it seems Manchin is one lawmaker who at any given moment — including, perhaps, as protesters gather — is always ready to sail away into the sunset. Today I learned from @politico playbook that Joe Manchin’s DC residence is a house boat... pic.twitter.com/oXIzR02irY — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 22, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyGOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he didAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care

  • Trump team rebukes GOP wrestler candidate's endorsement claim

    A Texas congressional candidate is drawing Team Trump's ire with ads designed to falsely imply the ex-president's backing.Why it matters: Donald Trump endorsements are the hottest commodity in Republican politics right now, and candidates are going to extreme lengths to court his support. But there's no quicker way to irk Trump than freeloading on his brand.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: "Big Dan" Rodimer, a former professional wrestler, is one of 23 candidates in a special election in Texas' sixth district. With less than two weeks to go in that contest, he's running ads that imply (without directly saying) that he has Trump's backing. “Our campaign is the only one that has ever been endorsed by President Trump in this race," Rodimer declared in a statement this week.His campaign has been running a host of digital ads making a nearly identical claim and calling Rodimer "the Trump candidate."Between the lines: Trump did endorse Rodimer when he ran for a House seat in Nevada last year. But he has not backed a candidate in the Texas's special election.What they're saying: After Axios reached out to Team Trump about those ads, spokesperson Jason Miller posted this on Twitter:"🚨 Important Note 🚨," Miller tweeted. "President Trump has NOT yet endorsed a candidate in TX-6. This is a very strong pro-Trump district and President Trump is the most powerful endorsement in all of politics, but he has not yet weighed in."The Rodimer campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The bottom line: Trump is famously protective of his brand — and averse to anyone trying to benefit from it without his authorization. Two sources close to the former president uniformly panned the Rodimer ads. “It’s not a smart move to imply you have President Trump’s endorsement in a race when you don’t have it,” one said."The consultants who recommend their clients engage in these sorts of activities aren't doing their clients any favors with Trump, Trump's family, or anyone in Trump's orbit," said the other. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • People are climbing over Trump’s $15 billion border wall with $5 ladders

    Trump's $15 billion border wall is reportedly being overcome by migrants and refugees using cheap ladders, according to a report.

  • Why the Shinnecock Tribe Is Clashing With the Hamptons' Elite

    For two decades, the Shinnecock Indian Nation has tried and failed to open a casino near Manhattan in the hope that a gambling hall would be an economic engine to wrest them from poverty and fund social programs. Now the tribe has its eye on a new location: its home in the Hamptons. The Shinnecock Hamptons Casino is expected to rise on the tribe’s reservation here on the East End of Long Island as early as 2023. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times But some of the tribe’s neighbors are uniting in opposition against placing the casino in this summer getaway known for staid, shingled summer homes owned by wealthy and influential homeowners, who fiercely guard the area’s low-key feel. They regard the casino, which would feature bingo slots and poker, as a distasteful element as unwelcome as franchise restaurants and big box stores — which have been kept out to preserve the area’s character. Tribal leaders of the Shinnecocks said they have no choice but to build on the reservation and to start construction this summer, in an effort to get a jump on competitors seeking state licenses to build other casinos in or around New York City. “This is about the preservation of our people,” said Bryan Polite, the tribe’s chairman. “The story of the Shinnecocks is one of struggle and perseverance, and that’s what’s happening right now.” The new casino plan comes as the country grapples with social and financial inequity issues with regard to many disenfranchised and oppressed groups, including Indigenous peoples. On the Shinnecock reservation, one person in five lives below the poverty line in a sparse mix of modest houses and ramshackle trailers. From a scruffy shoreline, the Shinnecocks can gaze across the bay at workers landscaping the lawns of huge Southampton summer mansions. It is a stark inequity that tribal leaders hope can be improved by the financial lifeline of a tribally run casino. Because the reservation is sovereign land, free from government regulations, the planned Shinnecock Hamptons Casino cannot be blocked by local zoning laws and restrictions. That has not stopped a group of roughly 200 homeowners from forming the Hamptons Neighborhood Group and setting up a website with the motto: “Keep the Hamptons the Hamptons!” The group called the casino out of character with its residential surroundings and said it would lead to increased traffic, as well as possible noise problems, disturbances and crime. They have begun discussing with tribal leaders the possibility of finding another location that might also benefit the tribe. “A lot of us are bleeding-heart liberals and sympathetic to the oppressed, and we understand their attempt for economic development,” said a homeowner in the group, James Wacht. “But it’s not the right location.” The Southampton town supervisor, Jay Schneiderman, said many local residents oppose the casino plan, and some have vowed to move away if it is built. He said he respects the tribe’s rights but added, “I cannot think of a worse location to build a casino.” Alan Woinski, a gambling industry analyst and consultant, said the Shinnecocks’ proposal could cause enough of an uproar to pressure Gov. Andrew Cuomo to offer the tribe a deal to build a more lucrative casino elsewhere. Polite said the tribe would certainly not rebuff an offer to find a more lucrative location. “We would have preferred to have a Las Vegas-style casino close to Manhattan, but modest returns are better than no returns,” Polite said. Shinnecock leaders would not disclose financial details, and it remains unclear how profitable the 76,000-square-foot casino might prove to be. The casino on the reservation won approval from the federal National Indian Gaming Commission after the Shinnecocks failed to get state support for a casino near Manhattan. That approval mandates that the casino must operate as a smaller Class 2 gaming facility — on reservation land only — with only bingo slots and a limited poker option. Those restrictions and being 80 miles away from Manhattan could put the Shinnecocks’ casino at a disadvantage with competitors. When the Shinnecocks began trying to open one of the first casinos in New York state roughly 20 years ago, they cited studies reporting that, with the local market wide open, such a gambling facility would be likely to be one of the most lucrative casinos in the country. Members envisioned their fortunes turning as they had for the Mohegans and Mashantucket Pequot tribes in Connecticut, which benefited from the Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods, two of the largest casinos in the country. As the Shinnecocks’ proposals failed, more than a dozen other casinos opened across the state, including three downstate — Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel in Islandia, in Suffolk County, is some 40 miles to the west — that would certainly affect the tribe’s potential customer base. Jake’s 58, which opened in 2017, is among the highest earning video-lottery betting sites in the state and is seeking state authorization to double its existing number of 1,000 video lottery terminals. Shinnecock leaders are eager to open their casino quickly, with the state set to issue three new licenses in 2023 for full-scale casino locations in or near New York City. These licenses are being sought by large casino operators and would further siphon potential customers from a casino in Southampton. “We were at the table before those guys were and somehow we got overlooked,” said Seneca Bowen, 32, a tribal trustee, as he viewed the planned casino site one day earlier this month. The tribe, which is expecting up to $6 million toward economic relief and social programs from the Biden administration’s stimulus package, is embarking on the casino with Tri State Partners, which has worked with the Seminole tribe on the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City. Of the roughly 500 casinos opened by Indian tribes across the country, some have succeeded in lifting tribes out of poverty while others have disappointed with meager profits or even closed because of competition, poor location or disputes with financial partners, Woinski said. Even with a limited profitability because of size and gaming restrictions, the Shinnecock casino’s location would probably yield reliable revenue, he said. “It’s the Hamptons,” he said. “And also, there are no other casinos there, so people will go.” That’s what residents surrounding the reservation worry about. Shinnecock leaders said they were open to working with the homeowners group as long as it did not derail the casino plan. Polite called the project vital to the survival of the Shinnecocks and dismissed the opposition as “hysteria created anytime we try to do anything.” Compared to the planned casino, he said, “You have houses around here that are three times that size.” Striding the parcel of land where the casino would be built, Randy King, 58, vice chairman of the tribe, said members do not want an opportunity to pass them by. As casino attempts failed through the years, he said tribal members wondered, “When is the arc of justice going to swing our way?” The first white settlers arrived in the Town of Southampton, the oldest English settlement in New York, in 1640. In the centuries since then, the tribe has had repeated disputes with the town and has seen its land steadily shrink to its current 900-acre reservation. It has sued seeking reparations and the return of thousands of acres, including the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, where the U.S. Open has been played five times. Of the tribe’s 1,600 members, some 720 live on the reservation, where the median household income is about $30,000, less than a third of the median income in surrounding Suffolk County. The tribe’s existing income streams range from the annual Labor Day powwow to smoke shops selling untaxed cigarettes to the large electronic billboards on tribal land along Sunrise Highway. Casino revenue would help economic development and welfare on the reservation by funding social programs and improvements as well as creating jobs, Polite said. The possibility of cash stipends for families has not been decided yet, but casino revenue would help the tribe expand its family assistance fund to help members with such expenses as rent, food, utilities and car payments, he said. Money would also go to a new recreational center and expansion of the tribal security force, Polite said. “It’s significant revenue for us, and it will make an immediate impact and change the quality of life here overnight,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • For the 1st time in history an Air Force general will face court-martial

    Gen. Arnold Bunch, the commander of the Air Force Material Command, announced Wednesday that Maj. Gen. William Cooley of the AFMC is headed to court-martial on a sexual assault charge. The decision marks the first time an Air Force general has faced such a trial, Military.com reports. Bunch said "this was not a decision made lightly," but he believes it was the right call after reviewing "all of the evidence from the investigation" and a preliminary hearing. Cooley, the former head of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, has been accused of making "unwanted sexual advances by kissing and touching a female victim," who is not a service member or Defense Department employee, in August 2018, Military.com reports. A charge sheet from last November obtained by Military.com provided more specific details about the off-duty incident, including the accusation that Cooley kissed the woman on the mouth without her consent. Read more at Military.com. More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed thereGOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he did

  • GOP Sen. John Kennedy grilled Stacey Abrams on Georgia voting law, and Democrats are glad he did

    In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) asked Georgia voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams if she could list the specific things she objects to in Georgia's restrictive new voting law. She could. "It's a long list," the Senate Democrats' Twitter account said, helping the exchange go viral on Wednesday. Kennedy and Abrams are both very smart lawyers who graduated at the top of their class at elite universities, MSNBC's Brian Williams noted Wednesday night, setting up the clip. "Is that everything?" Kennedy asked about 90 seconds into Abrams' recitation. "No it is not, no sir," she replied, laughing. We never find out where her list ended, though, because Kennedy finally threw in the towel. "Okay, I get the idea," he said "I get the idea." More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed thereAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health care

  • US troops in Syria seem to be getting hit with directed-energy attacks, and the Pentagon suspects Russia is doing it, report says

    The Department of Defense has been investigating incidents since last year, officials told Politico.

  • Former NFL LB Geno Hayes, 33, reportedly 'fighting for life' in hospice care

    The 33-year old Hayes played seven years in the NFL, last suiting up in 2014.

  • Cross porpoises: Aggrieved dolphins hold grudges, scientists find

    Dolphins hold grudges, scientists have discovered, as they will only help those that have come to their aid in the past. The marine mammals, believed to be one of the most intelligent animals, form social groups and friendships based on a history of co-operative behaviour which is similar to humans, according to University of Bristol researchers. If a dolphin helps a fellow group member when it is in danger, that comrade is likely to return the favour, they found. This goodwill extends to dolphins that have helped a fellow group member. However, if a dolphin shirks its responsibility and swims away, and the dolphin in danger survives to remember the incident, they will not help that negligent member in the future – suggesting they hold a grudge. The findings are based on 30 years of observations of Bottlenose dolphins living in Shark Bay, Western Australia. Drones were flown above dolphin groups and their behaviour was recorded. Dr Stephanie King, from Bristol's School of Biological Sciences, said: "Social animals can possess sophisticated ways of classifying relationships with members of the same species. "In our own society, we use social knowledge to classify individuals into meaningful groups, like sports teams and political allies. "Bottlenose dolphins form the most complex alliances outside humans, and we wanted to know how they classify these relationships."

  • Teen viciously beaten because he identified suspect in Fort Worth holdup, mother says

    The attack occurred on Easter Sunday in far north Fort Worth.

  • High court moves away from leniency for minors who murder

    The Supreme Court made it easier Thursday to sentence minors convicted of murder to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a ruling that reflects a change in course driven by a more conservative group of justices. In a dissent, a liberal justice accused her colleagues of gutting earlier decisions that said life without parole sentences for people under age 18 should be rare. The current case, which involved a Mississippi inmate and a crime committed when he was 15, asked the justices whether a minor has to be found to be “permanently incorrigible,” incapable of being rehabilitated, before being sentenced to life without parole.

  • Chauvin Verdict Brings the Police Relief and Some Resentment

    MINNEAPOLIS — It was shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday, and all chatter ceased in the roll-call room for the Fourth Police Precinct in North Minneapolis. Everyone’s attention was glued to the television on the wall. Then came the verdict: Derek Chauvin was guilty on all counts, including murder, for killing George Floyd last May. The station house stayed silent, the officers processing what the verdict meant after a year of tension and conflict, said Inspector Charles Adams, the precinct’s commanding officer. “It was just like, wow,” Adams said. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times For him, it was a relief — he felt that Chauvin had been wrong and that his actions, kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, cast a negative light on policing. But the verdict did little to end months of upheaval and anxiety in his profession. “So much is being thrown at us as law enforcement officials,” Adams said. “We’re unsure how we’re going to police in the future.” Police chiefs and unions across the country condemned Chauvin’s actions and applauded the jury's verdict, but not always with the same zeal or for the same reasons. Some said they hoped it would restore faith in the criminal justice system. Others said it would help keep the peace. And still others indicated that it would clear the way for “honest discussion” about policing. The feelings of rank-and-file officers were more complicated: a mix of relief, resentment at being vilified alongside Chauvin and unsettling thoughts of themselves in his shoes. “They’re thinking, ‘Man, I’ve got to think long and hard before I get out of my car and get into something I don’t have to get into,’ ” said Jim Pasco, the executive director of the national Fraternal Order of Police. In the Minneapolis station house, Adams heard of remarks from a few rank-and-file officers who believed the defense’s argument that drugs killed Floyd and that Chauvin had followed his training. “Some just think he got a raw deal,” Adams said. “But there’s a lot of them who think he was guilty, too.” The full extent of the fallout for Chauvin will be known June 16, when he is scheduled to be sentenced. He is being held alone in a cell in a maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, a Twin Cities suburb. He is allowed out for exercise for only an hour each day. Even then, he is kept away from other inmates. Prison officials said Chauvin was being kept in solitary for his own safety. Outside the Twin Cities, in rural communities where “Back the Blue” banners hang in storefronts, Chauvin’s trial at times seemed a world away. There, largely white police departments patrol largely white communities, and residents are often friends or relatives of law enforcement officers. In Gilbert, Minnesota, a community of about 2,000 three hours north of Minneapolis, Ty Techar, the police chief, said he watched only about an hour of the trial and 30 seconds of the body-camera footage. While he said that what Chauvin did would be unacceptable in his department, he stopped short of saying he agreed with the verdict. “For me to sit here and make a judgment on whether he got a fair trial, I don’t know all the evidence,” he said. “I haven’t looked at it closely enough.” He added: “Is it second-degree murder or manslaughter? I don’t know much about the case.” Police unions historically have been the staunchest defenders of officers, even those accused of wrongdoing. They did not defend Chauvin, but some used the verdict as an occasion to criticize public figures who have scrutinized the police. The Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis said in a statement that it wanted “to reach out to the community and still express our deep remorse for their pain” and that “there are no winners in this case.” “We need the political pandering to stop and the race-baiting of elected officials to stop,” the statement said. “In addition, we need to stop the divisive comments and we all need to do better to create a Minneapolis we all love.” Police and union officials have argued that the consistent pressure some community members and elected leaders place on law enforcement can be a detriment. In Minneapolis, there are several efforts to significantly downsize the Police Department and create a new public safety division. The governor of Minnesota has come out in support of a bill to limit police traffic stops for minor infractions. The Justice Department on Wednesday announced a broad civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department. Adams said that several officers were now hesitant to perform even some of the most basic duties like traffic stops, worrying that such situations might escalate and get them in trouble. In New York, a union leader seemed to play on such anxieties. “It is hard to imagine a tougher time to be a member of the law enforcement profession,” Ed Mullins, the president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, wrote in a letter after the verdict was announced. He warned members that their every action was being recorded and that “scores of attorneys” were eager to sue them. “Our elected officials are complicit in perpetuating the myth that we are the enemy,” he added. Attitudes like that, activists said, speak to the resistance of law enforcement to be held accountable and allow police abuses to continue. Some police officials said the backlash to Chauvin’s actions actually provided an opportunity to improve. “I think it takes us a step closer toward reform,” said Michael S. Harrison, Baltimore’s police commissioner. “It doesn’t make it harder to do our jobs. It makes it where we have to train better, and use best practices and we have to do our job the right way.” The guilty verdict was a significant reminder for officers to stay within their training, said Rick Smith, the police chief in Kansas City, Missouri. “I think officers understand that going outside the norms leads to potential issues,” he said. “And this one highlighted that in the hundredth degree across the nation.” Adams said he believed that the judicial process ultimately helped the profession regain some of its credibility. Nine current and retired members of the Minneapolis Police Department testified against Chauvin at trial, including the police chief. That testimony, Adams said, showed the public that Chauvin was not representative of the Minneapolis police. The prosecution’s assertion during closing arguments that its case was against Chauvin, not the police, also helped, he said. After Chief Medaria Arradondo testified that Chauvin acted outside of department policy, Adams said he texted him to say he was proud to belong to his staff. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • India's COVID tsunami is the worst in the world. Why that should concern Americans.

    The deepening disparities between two of the world’s largest countries should remind optimistic Americans that with light at the end of their own tunnel, it’s probably time for the U.S. to start thinking about how it can help end the pandemic elsewhere too.

  • We're not in Westeros anymore – inside Shadow and Bone, Netflix's GoT killer

    About five minutes into Netflix’s new fantasy series, Shadow and Bone, it starts to become clear we’re a long way from Westeros, Hogwarts or Middle Earth. The first clue is the group of soldiers walking through an encampment with 19th century-style repeating rifles slung over their shoulders. Shortly afterwards, heroine Alina Starkov steps into the frame, the camera focusing on her olive-hued military uniform. The look is closer to the Battle of Kursk than of the Bastards. Shadow and Bone, adapted from the novels by Leigh Bardugo and coming to Netflix Friday April 23, is fantasy, without question. The first episode concludes with Alina (Jessie Mei Li) fending off winged monstrosities that are a cross between Tolkien’s Ringwraiths and Pterosaurs with anger management issues. You don’t get more fantasy than that, short of having Gandalf pop up and say “speak friend and enter” or late-period Jon Snow grumbling “I don’t want it” before mooching off. The twist is that the setting is inspired by pre-Revolutionary Tsarist Russia and by Renaissance Amsterdam. Broadswords, chainmail and Henry VIII lookalikes chomping chicken legs in medieval banqueting halls are nowhere to be seen. Alina, a humble cartographer in the First Army of Ravka (i.e. fantasy Russia) is about to make a perilous journey with her company across a void known as the Shadow Fold. When flying beasts attack, she discovers she has rare magical powers – which she uses to fight off the creatures. The incident brings her to the attention of the mysterious General Kirigan (Ben Barnes), who takes her to the imperial capital, Os Alta, where she is to be trained as a magic-wielder. Torn from the only life she knows, orphan Alina fears she may never again see childhood friend Mal (Archie Renaux). And half a world a way, word of her abilities has reached the criminal underworld of Ketterdam (fantasy Amsterdam). And with that we are off to the races.

  • Czechs order Russia to pull out most embassy staff in worsening spy row

    MOSCOW/PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech Republic on Thursday ordered Russia to remove most of its remaining diplomatic staff from Prague in an escalation of the worst dispute between the two countries in decades. Moscow said it would swiftly respond. The spy row flared on Saturday when Prague expelled 18 Russian staff, whom it identified as intelligence officers.

  • Dimon: The post-lockdown economic boom has 'absolutely' begun

    Dimon says the economy is "very different" from 2009.

  • Dashcam footage captures deadly pileup in whiteout conditions

    Wintry weather made a brutal return to a large swath of the United States this week, bringingsome cases of record cold and snow. In Wisconsin, heavy snow and near whiteout conditions caused a deadly highway pileup Wednesday that was caught on a dashcam camera. The deadly crash on Interstate 41 was part of a disastrous day of driving in snowy Wisconsin. All told, there more than 20 crashes throughout the state involving more than 80 vehicles and one fatality. On I-41 in Washington County, about 30 miles northwest of Milwaukee, nearly 50 vehicles were involved in a single pileup, which officials said claimed the life of a 37-year-old woman and sent multiple other motorists to the hospital. Footage from a vehicle dashcam captured the impossible driving conditions and some of the pileup's devastation, including the collision of a semi-truck and a snowplow. The video showed the moment the truck slammed into the plow, sending the snowplow toppling over on the highway's right shoulder and the trashed semi careening off the left side. The driver with the dashcam, identified as William Van Aacken, shared his horrifying recollection and video with WISN. "Visibility cut and then all the sudden I was seeing the semi in front of me and then you could see stuff in the ditch on the left and the ditch on the right and then just the unfolding of the semi hitting the dump truck in front of me," he said. According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger, "The arrival of an unseasonably cold mass, coupled with some energy in the atmosphere, is what sparked these late-season snow showers and squalls." Dispatchers received emergency calls from motorists on the interstate early Wednesday afternoon for the major pileup. Heavy snow and freezing conditions were reported in the town of Polk, where the crash occurred. At the scene, Wisconsin State Patrol officers transported six injured individuals to hospitals for medical attention and confirmed the death of a 37-year-old woman. The woman, from Trenton, Tennessee, died from injuries sustained in one of the crashes, the state patrol said in a statement. I-40 was forced to close in both directions for more than nine hours due to the conditions and devastation. In the wake of the accidents and shutdowns, a total of 38 vehicles were damaged and more than 50 motorists were left stranded. Officials resorted to using a bus service to shuttle the shaken drivers to safety. Prior to the calls made for the deadly pileup in Polk, emergency calls were placed for multi-vehicle crashes near the town of Wayne just 15 minutes prior. "Near whiteout snow conditions will likely be a contributing factor in the investigations," the Washington County, Wisconsin, Sherrif's Office said in a Facebook post. In the neighboring Dodge County, 3.5 inches of snow were reported by the National Weather Service (NWS) Wednesday, with temperatures staying below freezing through the entire day. At the nearby West Bend Municipal Airport, reported visibility was most severely reduced in the late morning. Elsewhere in the country, the cold and snow was plenty disruptive and even delivered a record chill to several places across the Heartland. Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron stands in the cold and snow while manning his position in the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Denver. The Rockies won 6-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) In Denver, the high temperature topped out at 32 degrees, well below the 66-degree average high for April 21 in the Mile High City. More snow also fell there. Denver International Airport recorded another two inches of snow on Wednesday, pushing the seasonal total to 79.6 inches, eclipsing the 1991-1992 seasonal snow total of 79 inches and making 2020-2021 season the snowiest in the city since the 1983-1984 season when Denver tallied 80.9 inches, according to NWS records. The snow even interfered with the Major League Baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Houston Astros at Coors Field in Denver on Wednesday. The teams were seen on video playing through a steady snowfall, and some solid defensive plays were made despite the wintry conditions. The Rockies prevailed 6-3. The few fans who braved the brutal conditions were heavily bundled up, news photos showed. As the weather system spread eastward, it brought record cold for the date to many locations across the nation's midsection. The low temperature in Oklahoma City plunged to 29 degrees Wednesday, shattering the previous record for the day of 34 degrees, which had been reached three times previously - in 1893, 1927 and 1966. In Texas, Dallas saw the temperature bottom out at 35, easily breaking the previous record of 39 degrees for the date that had stood since 1918. Farther south in Texas, the mercury plummeted to 37 in Waco, annihilating the 43-degree record for the date that had stood for 111 years. No one, it seems, was spared the bone-chilling temperatures. Little Rock, Arkansas, also saw an old record for April 21 come tumbling down with the tumbling temps. The low of 35 broke the previous record of 39, which had been hit in 1936, 1953 and 1983. To the north and east, more snowfall records fell. In Buffalo, 3.1 inches of snow was measured on Wednesday, breaking the old record for the day of 1.3 inches that fell in 1934, according to the NWS. Not far away in Rochester, another snow record fell. The NWS reported that 2.8 inches of accumulation was measured, breaking the record of 1.5 inches for the date, which had stood since 1978. And AccuWeather forecasters warn that the uncomfortably cold temperatures are set to linger a little while longer across a wide stretch of the nation. Millions in and around urban areas from Kansas City to Chicago, down to Atlanta and up and down the I-95 corridor are expected to remain under frost and freeze threats through Friday morning and will see temperatures anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Legislation would enable 50-year-old Americans to qualify for Medicare

    A group of Democratic senators re-introduced a bill on Wednesday that would expand Medicare access across the country.