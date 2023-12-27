Dad tracks down and shoots man accused of attacking daughter, Illinois police say

A father tracked down and shot the man accused of attacking his daughter on the day after Christmas, Illinois police reported.

A woman went to the home of her parents to report she was assaulted in a domestic battery case at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, Wood River police said in a news release.

When officers responded, they learned the woman had returned to her home to meet with officers there, police said. Her father had also left the home in another vehicle.

The man accused in the attack had left by the time the woman and officers arrived at her home, police said. While officers were taking her report, police received reports of gunfire nearby.

Officers found the woman’s father and the man accused of attacking her with gunshot wounds, police said. Both were taken to hospitals.

“This was not a random act of violence,” police said.

Police are continuing to investigate and the local district attorney’s office will make a decision on charges, officers said.

Wood River is about 30 miles north of St. Louis, Missouri.

