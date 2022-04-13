Dad trying to park accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, Oklahoma cops say

A dad pulling his truck into the driveway after grocery shopping with his family accidentally ran over his 2-year-old son, Oklahoma police say.

The family reported the Dodge pickup truck was first parked outside the home, and the father got out to open the front door of the house, according to a Facebook post from the Tulsa Police Department. The mom also got out of the truck with their child.

She told her husband they wouldn’t leave the house again that night, police said, and she and their son began walking toward the home.

“The dad went to pull the truck in the driveway and felt a bump,” authorities said. “He got out and learned that the 2-year-old boy ran back toward the truck, and he had run over him with the right rear wheel.”

Officers were called to the home in north Tulsa at about 10 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, police said. The toddler was rushed to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

“This is a tragic situation for everyone involved,” police said. “At this time, no charges are being filed.”

The child who died has not publicly been identified.

