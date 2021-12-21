Dad and two sons, ages 5 and 7, found shot and killed in home, Illinois cops say

Police in Northern Illinois are investigating a triple homicide after a father and his two young sons were found shot and killed inside a home.

The fatal shootings occurred in Belvidere, about 75 miles northwest of Chicago, on Sunday, Dec. 19, police said in a news briefing. It is believed to be the first triple homicide in the town, which has a population of 25,000, Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said.

The home’s landlord called 911 Sunday when he discovered 31-year-old Andrew Hintt and his two sons shot and killed in the home, the police chief said. The boys, whose names were not released, are 5 and 7 years old.

Hintt lived at the home and had visitation with his sons, who lived at another home, Woody said. The boys’ mother contacted the landlord Sunday when she was unable to get in touch with Hintt or the children.

It’s unclear at what point the father and his sons were killed, but the police chief said they had been seen earlier in the day Sunday.

“The individual or individuals that committed this crime are evil,” Belvidere Mayor Clint Morris said in the news briefing, “and my heart goes out as well as the community’s goes out to the victims.”

Police continue to investigate at the home, where Woody said four 9 mm shell casings were found. A gun has not been recovered.

Woody called the homicides a “senseless tragedy” and has asked anyone with information to come forward. Police are searching for Hintt’s 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which is silver or gray in color.

“Whoever conducted this horrific act is truly evil,” Woody said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Belvidere Police at 815-544-9626.

