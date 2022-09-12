Dad uses generator to poison kids, killing son and sickening daughter, Illinois cops say

An Illinois mother called 911 after finding her children and estranged husband unconscious inside his home, according to police.

They succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning, the Inverness Police Department says, and investigators say they don’t believe it was an accident.

Responding to an “unknown problem,” officers arrived at the home around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, according to a release from the department.

The mother had come by the house, in the 2200 block of Palatine Road, because something was off: her husband’s scheduled visitation period with their kids was over, but he hadn’t returned them to her, the release said.

Officers found the dad, 41-year-old Woo Chang, dead at the scene, along with his 10-year-old son, Austin.

Their 6-year-old daughter survived and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police did not comment on her condition.

The father and children appeared to have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning, caused by a generator inside the home, the release said.

“All signs are indicating that it was intentional,” an Inverness police officer told McClatchy News.

Police did not say what could have motivated the poisoning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Inverness is a suburb of Chicago, 38 miles northwest of the city’s downtown.

