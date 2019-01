Windshield wipers have nothing on small, excited humans.

When faced with a snow covered car, a resourceful man in Ohio decided to keep the snow scraper in the garage, opting instead for a more lively option: his kid. In order to make sure his son was up to the task, the man wrapped duct tape around his ankles, wrists, and waist to insure no snow would get in.

Watch as the father-son duo laugh their way through this snowy mission.