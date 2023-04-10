Dad who vanished after car ran out of gas found dead a week later, New York cops say

A man’s body was discovered in a marshland a week after his car ran out of gas in upstate New York, police said.

The man, a 35-year-old father of two, was driving with a friend on a logging trail near Cuddebackville when their car came to a halt on March 31, according to a news release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

The pair separated and the man got lost in the nearby woods, police said. His friend later reported him missing.

A large rescue effort, coordinated by the New York State Forest Rangers and assisted by organizations from three states, began, police said. A helicopter, drones, ATVs, UTVS and canine teams were all dispatched to to help find the man.

On April 7, rescuers traveled to a “search grid” in a marshland where the man’s phone may have been, police said.

While there, they spotted a body in “heavy vegetation” and slashed their way through the undergrowth using chainsaws in order to reach it.

The body was confirmed to belong to the missing man, and the scene was examined by the State Police Forensic Investigation Unit.

“This is a really sad time for the family,” Sheriff Mike Schiff stated in the release. “They waited patiently at the scene the entire time, hoping for any news. Unfortunately, it ended tragically.”

The man’s body was transported to a morgue for an autopsy, police said.

A representative for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

“This is not the outcome we wanted nor expected,” the man’s sister wrote in a Facebook post. “We want to thank everyone for the support and prayers they’ve already shown us through this difficult journey.”

Cuddebackville is a small town about 90 miles northwest of New York City.

