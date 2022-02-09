Dad vanishes while taking trash out in Washington condo, family says. ‘A nightmare’

A Washington man left his condo to take his trash to the chute down the hallway, his family told news outlets. He never returned.

Saurabh Gupte, 34, vanished from his Seattle condo on Monday, Feb. 7, according to the Seattle Police Department.

He had finished a work meeting and left his home to walk to the building’s garbage chute, his wife told KING 5.

Gupte and his family live on the sixth floor of Trio Condos in the Belltown neighborhood, according to KIRO 7. He was last seen on security footage in the building’s parking garage.

He was reported missing from the residence at about 11:30 a.m., police said.

“This is just a nightmare for all of us, you know? Just a nightmare,” his wife, Shraddha Gupte told KIRO 7.

Gupte’s wife and their 4-month-old baby were at home when he disappeared, KING 5 reported.

“He loves me, he loves his family, he loves his parents, he loves his baby,” his wife told KING 5. “I don’t know how he just disappeared. He’s not that kind of guy who would just walk away.”

The Seattle Police Department is searching for Gupte. He was last seen wearing a “brown T-shirt, dark blue pants, flip flops,” police said.

