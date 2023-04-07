Dad videotaped his 10-year-old son and girlfriend having sex 'out of sense of pride'

His lawyer says he's not a "cruel person," even though he videotaped his 10-year-old son having sex with his girlfriend — a crime he committed while on parole for similar misconduct.

A crime to which he pleaded guilty.

A crime that involved his son trying to stop the sex act that his dad was recording, but the dad persisting — because, the lawyer says, the father himself had experienced similar trauma as a child: He was raped repeatedly at age 9 by a relative, and no one did anything. Early, inappropriate sexualization was the norm in his family.

"Never having dealt with his own trauma, he could not process why it was wrong for his young son to have sex with an adult female. Instead of stopping the incident, he recorded it out of sense of pride," attorney James Gerometta wrote of the man, whose troubled life would spare him a tougher sentence.

A minimum sentence for 'an unthinkable offense'

The 35-year-old Detroit father was sentenced to 25 years in prison this week, which was the minimum punishment he could have gotten for his crime: sexual exploitation of children. The Free Press is not naming the father to protect the identity of the minor victim.

His sentencing guidelines called for 25-50 years in prison, though U.S. District Judge Victoria Roberts took into account his violent childhood and gave him the minimum punishment. Roberts also concluded the mandatory minimum of 25 years was a significant sentence in and of itself.

The prosecution disagreed.

The man “committed an unthinkable offense … horrific and unthinkable,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Rawsthorne wrote in a sentencing memo, in which he urged the judge to give the father more than 25 years.

The prosecutor did not recommend an exact number, but argued that the "serious and disturbing nature of this case" warranted a punishment higher than the mandatory minimum — not to mention the man's criminal history.

According to prosecutors, here is the background story:

Prior to videotaping his son, the father was on the sex offender registry for a 2014 criminal sexual conduct conviction involving a minor he knew. He got a sentence of 1-10 years in prison, was released on parole, but then fled.

The man, however, was eventually caught absconding from parole and was sentenced to another five years in prison.

In January 2020, he was paroled.

Offender shared video of his son

Less than a year later, he would offend again — this time harming his own child.

In November 2020, the Detroit father used his cellphone to videotape his 10-year-old son engaging in sex acts with his girlfriend. He instructed the child on what to do, and “even made the child restart intercourse” when the boy tried to stop. He then "distributed this video because he was proud of it," all while registered as a sex offender.

The father and girlfriend are charged in state court with criminal sexual conduct.

“(He) does not seem to fully grasp the serious nature of his offense and that is concerning,” prosecutors argued in court documents, stressing that despite being a registered sex offender, the man "could not stop himself from engaging in an incredibly serious new sex offense."

Moreover, prosecutors argued, he has given no reason to believe that he will follow the law, “even upon his release.”

The man's lawyer, however, told a different story, one of an abused and cognitively impaired boy who grew up in a house that normalized sexualization at an early age, ignored his sexual abuse, and watched him become a father at the age of 13. He has been on his own since.

"The mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years is sufficient for (him) to receive the necessary counseling he needs to come to terms with his past trauma," his lawyer wrote in court documents. "Addressing his own trauma will allow him to understand the damage he caused his son."

Prosecutors conceded that the man was troubled, but argued he deserved more than 25 years for his crimes.

"Because this is not his first offense, and because of the serious and disturbing nature of this case, the minimum sentence that the court can apply by law is not adequate to protect the public nor to reflect the serious nature of this offense," prosecutors argued in court documents. "Those factors likewise favor a longer sentence."

The judge disagreed, though.

After Wednesday's sentencing, U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison issued this statement:

“This offender committed a horrific act, an offense made even more serious because he did so while on supervision for another sex offense. This sentence will protect the public and demonstrates our commitment to keep children safe.”

