Dad of Wichita girl killed in 13th & Tyler crash pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

A father has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 28, 2020, death of his 14-year-old daughter in a crash at 13th and Tyler in Wichita.

Wichita police have said Jensen T. Lay was speeding south on Tyler in a Pontiac G6 when he lost control and spun into oncoming traffic, hitting two Ford F-150 trucks shortly before noon that day. Lay’s speed ranged from 80 mph to 92 mph in the seconds before the collision, according to a probable cause affidavit — more than twice the posted speed limit of 40 on that stretch of road.

Crash witnesses described the Pontiac as speeding, swerving, crossing traffic lanes and going “airborne” after traveling over a bump in the road at 10th and Tyler. One witness told authorities it appeared Lay had “over corrected” to avoid hitting a curb, the affidavit says.

Lay’s teenage daughter, Aryana Lay of Wichita, was with him the car and died from injuries she received on impact. Prosecutors allege Lay’s reckless driving caused her death, court records show.

Lay, 40, entered the guilty plea Thursday in front of Sedgwick County District Judge Tyler Roush, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

He faces 31 to 136 months in prison — or possible probation if he has little to no prior criminal history — when he is sentenced Feb. 17. He remains in the Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of $150,000 bond.