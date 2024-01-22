Dad wins lottery after store clerk helps pick ticket — but son says he’s ‘full of it’

A store clerk’s advice helped a Michigan man win $500,000 — and then he had to convince his son it wasn’t a prank, according to lottery officials.

“I got myself a new $500,000 Winter Ice ticket after the clerk said people had been doing pretty well on it,” he told the Michigan Lottery.

The 77-year-old’s son was reportedly in disbelief when his dad asked, “What would you say if I told you I’d won $500,000?”

But his son’s doubt quickly diminished when his dad showed him the ticket with a $500,000 prize, according to officials.

“We both started screaming!” he told the Michigan lottery.

Now the man plans to purchase a new home with the winnings, officials said.

The Winter Ice ticket launched in December and players have won over $5.6 million, officials say.

The ticket was purchased at a gas station in Constantine, about 150 miles southwest of Detroit, according to lottery officials.

