'Daddy choke Mommy': Highland Park man gets 30 years in ex-girlfriend’s killing

ELIZABETH – Tyler Rios was silent Friday as he was sentenced by Superior Court Judge John M. Deitch to 25 years in state prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Yasemin Uyar, and five more years for the desecration of her remains.

And the Highland Park resident showed no expression when he heard about the struggles his young son faces after seeing his mother killed at his father’s hands.

Karen Uyar, Yasemin’s mother, told the judge that while her daughter gave her son, Sebastian, unconditional love and support, his father has given him “a lifetime of traumatic memories.”

She said the boy, now 3, saw "Daddy choke Mommy."

She said he remembers what happened and talks about it nearly every day.

Tyler Rios sits at his sentencing on Friday for killing his ex-girlfriend, Yasemin Uyar, last year.

Sebastian will never be the same, she said. He won’t be able to hold his mother’s hand or help her blow out birthday candles or go down a slide together. And she won’t be there for the milestones in his life, she said.

“He’s a little boy. He shouldn’t have to deal with these things,” said Uyar after the court hearing.

She said otherwise Sebastian is doing well and attends preschool where the community has been very supportive.

Standing next to Assistant Prosecutor Robert Grady in the Union County courtroom, Uyar described her youngest daughter as a beautiful and vibrant 24-year-old mother with an amazing sense of humor, contagious laugh and smile with a great group of friends.

“She was a beautiful human being both inside and out,” her mother said through sobs.

Karen Uyar, holding a shirt that reads "Mother's Little Cutie,” speaks to Superior Court Judge John M. Deitch about how the death of her daughter, Yasemin Uyar, has affected her 3-year-old grandson, Sebastian. The boy was wearing the shirt on the day he watched his father, Tyler Rios, choke his mother to death.

She said her daughter was devoted to her son whom she loved to take on walks and used flashcards to help him with his speech when her workday was over.

But on July 8, 2021 her life was taken away.

“I’m still struggling to say ‘murder’ to people,” Uyar said. “My child was murdered.”

She said her daughter tried to protect her son by not telling Rios where she was living, but still he hunted her down.

Uyar said the hatred she has for what Rios did to her grandson is all consuming.

“As a parent you are supposed to love, cherish and protect your child. Instead, he repeatedly exposed Sebastian to hate, jealousy, violence and ultimately the death of his mother,” Uyar said.

She said her grandson has talked about how his mother was cold after his father choked her.

Rios pleaded guilty in April to aggravated manslaughter, a first-degree crime, for killing his former girlfriend. He also pleaded guilty to desecration of human remains, a second-degree crime. The sentence was part of the plea agreement.

Rios admitted that on July 8, 2021, he was at Uyar's apartment in Rahway when they got into a heated argument about where their then 2-year-old son would be living.

Rios said he lost control of his emotions and killed Uyar with a wrestling move by putting his forearm across her throat until she stopped breathing. Rios, who weighs about 230 pounds, is a former Highland Park High School wrestler.

Yasemin Uyar

Rios admitted he picked up the body from the floor, put it in a duffle bag and put the bag in Uyar's car, which he drove to Tennessee where he put her body in a field.

He was arrested two days later on July 10, 2021, in Tennessee after New Jersey State Police issued an Amber Alert following the disappearance of Uyar and their son. Uyar failed to show up at work and the boy didn't show up at day care.

A police investigation determined Rios called someone he knew from a blocked number and admitted to having his son and said he killed Uyar, and that her body "had been in the vehicle for days, until he disposed of her remains off of a highway," according to court papers.

That phone call was traced by New Jersey State Police to Monterey, Tennessee, where the local sheriff's office found Uyar's car in a hotel parking lot and found Rios in a room with the boy, according to court papers.

The boy was found unharmed in the hotel early on July 10 and Rios was taken into custody after he refused to leave the room and his son had been safely rescued.

That same day Rios led investigators to Uyar's body in a wooded area nearby off Interstate 40, according to court papers.

An autopsy revealed Uyar was strangled and suffered blunt-force trauma two days before her body was found, court papers state.

Rios, who was initially charged with Uyar's murder and kidnapping the couple's toddler son, was extradited to Union County.

Rios and Uyar met while they were both students at Highland Park High School. Family and friends have said Uyar battled abuse during much of their relationship. Court papers said Rios had a history of stalking, harassing and making terroristic threats and a restraining order had been issued.

