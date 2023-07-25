'Daddy of every girl's dreams': Dale Young coached basketball, made inroads off the court

It used to bring Najeal Young a sense of joy — even accomplishment — to walk into the basement of his father's home.

Dale Young kept virtually every ribbon, trophy and plaque he won as a basketball player and a coach.

Najeal Young was a part of that legacy.

Visiting the basement has taken on a different, more-solemn undertone since July 7. That's when Dale Young was killed in what Milwaukee police described as a drive-by shooting.

"It's extremely hard for me being down here, seeing all the stuff we did as a family," said Najeal Young, 29, wading in a sea of his father's awards and memorabilia. One of them included a replica backboard, marking the day Dale Young's AAU boys team won a 2009 super-regional tournament.

Cashayla Needom, 33, stands in the basement office of her father, Dale Young, with a team photo in her hand of her father as a head coach, among the memorabilia, trophies, and photos at her father’s home in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police have charged a 30-year-old man in Young's death.

To hear Jeradine Grayson tell the story, coaching was Young's element.

Her son, she said, cared more about molding a player's character than their jump shot. The gunman who took his life caused heartbreak for countless north-side boys and girls Young helped shape into men and women over the years, Grayson said.

"He was always present," Grayson said. "He was a very bright light in people's lives."

Here's what police investigators and court records say happened the morning of July 7

Officers were called to the 5700 block of North 69th Street about a shooting around 7 a.m. That's where they found a white Ford Econoline, crashed into a parked vehicle. It had nearly a dozen bullet holes and its engine was still running.

Young, 48, was lying in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital, but his injuries were too severe for him to be saved.

A neighbor's doorbell video, collected by police, showed footage of a red Dodge Ram truck with black rims pull alongside Young's vehicle, according to a criminal complaint. Multiple gunshots can be heard on the video, the document said.

Young is seen "falling from his vehicle," as it continues to roll until it strikes a parked car.

The red truck is seen stopping, backing up, then driving away.

Dale Young's last day alive was spent removing someone from domestic violence

Family members told the Journal Sentinel Young had been helping a niece move into an apartment. She was escaping what they say was an abusive relationship.

Young had gone back to the apartment that morning to retrieve tools. There, he encountered the niece's former boyfriend. Young left the apartment and the niece told her ex in a cellphone conversation to not talk to Young.

Moments later, she heard gunshots outside, the criminal complaint said.

The niece told investigators the gunman was a co-worker who drove a similar pickup. She also identified him as the shooter in a photo array, according to the criminal complaint.

An autopsy revealed Young had suffered 15 gunshot wounds.

Amardi Stotts faces up to 60 years in prison if he's convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in Young's death. He posted a $75,000 bond Thursday and was released from jail.

Stotts was in court Monday for a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty.

There have been 87 homicides in Milwaukee as of Wednesday, which city officials said represented a 30% decrease when compared to the same time in 2022. Nonfatal shootings are up 6% during the same time period. There were 212 homicides in all of last year.

Dale Young was considered a 'protector'

Grayson described her son as a great man who had a deep devotion to his family.

She was a single mother, trying to raise two girls and two boys. Grayson said she had a series of relationships that were rocky, but Young always stepped in to when things got rough, even when he was 10.

"He was my protector," she said.

Grayson raised Young and her other children in the church. She thought doing so would instill in him a strong sense of right and wrong.

"They learned that to serve God, you had to serve others," she said.

Young later found basketball.

He became a fixture on the blacktop courts in Milwaukee, particularly on the city's north side — sometimes in the rain, sometimes in near-freezing conditions.

Young spent hours honing his skills, whether it was a pickup game with a handful of other kids, playing one-on-one or playing by himself.

"Basketball made him a whole new guy, a whole new person," Grayson said.

Things changed for Young in his mid-teens.

At 15, he had a baby on the way. Pickup games would have to wait — or at least take a backseat.

A photo of Dale Young (left) with one of his many basketball teams he’s coached over the years hangs in the basement office, among other memorabilia and trophies at his home in Milwaukee. Young, 48, was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting on July 7. He was a beloved basketball coach, son and father.

He eventually began to embrace coaching.

Young began to get as pumped teaching players how to set up their jumpers as he did driving the lane years earlier. It became a personal mission for him, especially with those coming from the north side.

He and his mother started a Wisconsin Elite basketball league for teens. Young coached, Grayson counseled the players.

"He understood underprivilege, that players who come from that environment had no role models," Grayson said. "Coaching was the one way he could be that positive role model for them."

He was the 'daddy of every girl's dream'

Jeradine Grayson (far left), Dale Young's mother, and Dale Young's daughters Jazmine Young (center), 23, and Cashayla Needom, 33, talk about their son and father at Dale Young’s home in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

A group chat was set up on social media where former players swap stories of Young's influence on their lives.

"I can see him in all of them," his daughter Cashayla Needom said.

She described Young as a protector, who made sure people in his inner circles, whether they were relatives or players he mentored, were taken care of.

"I have the daddy of every girl's dream," Needom said. "I don't always have time for people. But he made the time, somehow. He took time and made time for people.

"That's what every girl wants from their dad."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Dale Young coached basketball, made inroads off the court in Milwaukee