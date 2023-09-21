‘Daddy’s hurt.’ 3-year-old gets help for dad run over by her mom, Pennsylvania cops say

A Pennsylvania woman is accused of running over her boyfriend, leaving him injured in the driveway until their 3-year-old got help, news outlets report.

State police responded to a call at about 10 p.m. Sept. 16 from Hempfield Township and arrived to find a man covered in dirt with tire marks across his torso, PennLive.com reported.

Investigators say the man was fighting with his 29-year-old girlfriend when she hit him with her car and drove away, according to court documents obtained by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. Documents said a 9-month-old was inside the vehicle at the time, the newspaper reported.

The couple’s 3-year-old child ran to a neighbor’s house for help, telling the neighbor, “Daddy’s hurt,” court documents say, WPXI reported.

“We’re just thankful that this child had the wherewithal to seek help for this injured man,” Trooper Clifford Greenfield told the station.

The boyfriend was in the driveway for 30 minutes before an ambulance arrived and took him to a hospital, a neighbor told the Tribune-Review.

Court records show the mother was arrested the same day and is facing charges of simple assault, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.

Her bail has been set at $150,000, records show.

Hempfield Township is roughly 30 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

