'Daddy is stabbing Mommy': HPD response time questioned after killing
A Houston police officer told ABC13 that they didn't storm into a home after the victim placed a 911 call until her 8-year-old daughter came out to utter those chilling words.
A Houston police officer told ABC13 that they didn't storm into a home after the victim placed a 911 call until her 8-year-old daughter came out to utter those chilling words.
The NASCAR Cup Series will crown its 2023 champion on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.
Stalions has been accused of purchasing tickets to games of future Michigan opponents in his name for games and transferring them to various friends and acquaintances.
Is the 60-second rule worth adopting? Sarah Akram, the founder of Sarah Akram Skincare, shares her thoughts. The post Expert weighs in on whether or not you should wash your face for at least 60 seconds appeared first on In The Know.
This year, let the food come to you! Check out all the ways you can have a Thanksgiving meal delivered to your door.
Arrival set out eight years ago to make electric vehicle production "radically more efficient." Arrival trumpeted how its automated microfactories would simultaneously churn out electric vans for UPS, cars for Uber drivers and buses for the U.K., Italy and California. The company reported Friday in a regulatory filing that it missed another deadline to file its 2022 annual report, putting it out of compliance with the Nasdaq Exchange.
The city of Washington D.C. will distribute free Apple AirTags to residents in certain neighborhoods, mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday. The aim: to make stolen cars easier for police to track down.
Are you ready for the 2023 WWE Crown Jewel? Here's how to watch Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and more fight this weekend.
'Tis the season for 40 new Hallmark holiday movies!
What happens in Vegas will be streaming on Peacock this weekend during BravoCon 2023.
Add a pair to your shoe collection. The post The 5 boot trends everyone will be wearing this fall and winter appeared first on In The Know.
Apple's Q4 earnings didn't blow Wall Street away, but it points to positive news ahead.
"Alandria Maddox is an exceptional student and an integral part of the drum majors that lead the Sound of the Natural State." The post Arkansas State University student Alandria Maddox wins homecoming queen and makes history as first Black woman drum major appeared first on In The Know.
Save on clothing, beauty products and home decor.
You deserve more than your dreary bathroom that your landlord refuses to upgrade.
Online checking accounts make it easier than ever to manage your money without ever having to step foot in a bank branch. Here's what you should know.
I can't wait to style it with boots!
Been meaning to cut the cord and eliminate that cable bill? This genius gadget can do just that.
Spruce up your space with pre-lit and flocked options that look like the real deal (one even lets you switch between white and multicolor lights).
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
The 35-year-old Kershaw is currently an unrestricted free agent.