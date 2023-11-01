‘Daddy’s stabbing mommy.’ Man kills wife while 8-year-old girl was home, Texas cops say

Moments before a mother was stabbed to death, she had called 911 with concerns about her husband, according to police in Texas.

On the call, she stated “her husband was having a major crisis (and) was running around with a knife thinking about suicidal thoughts,” Houston Police Lt. Ronnie Wilkins said during a news conference recorded by KHOU.

Then the phone line went open, he said.

At about that same time — shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 — officers arrived at the home, according to police.

The responding officers went to the front door, Wilkins said, but they didn’t hear anything and went around to the back.

While at the back door, Wilkins said the officers saw a child come out of the downstairs bedroom and run toward the front door.

The officers went back to the front of the home and went inside, police said.

As they entered the home, the 8-year-old girl told officers, “daddy’s stabbing mommy,” according to Wilkins.

Officers continued into the home and found a man and woman in the back bathroom with “major injuries all over,” he said. They provided medical attention until Houston Fire Department arrived at the home.

The wife, believed to be 49 years old, was pronounced dead at the “tragic scene” with “numerous stab wounds,” Wilkins said. The husband was taken to a hospital, “possibly in critical condition.”

Police said he had stabbed himself a few times.

The man and woman lived together with a child, Wilkins said. The girl was not injured.

A homicide investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling or texting 988.

