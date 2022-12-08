Daddy's Home! Will Ferrell makes a surprise appearance during son's concert in San Diego
Actor Will Ferrell made a surprise guest appearance at his son’s first live performance in San Diego, California.
Will Ferrell made a guest appearance at his son’s first live performance at the Music Box in San Diego, California, on Saturday, December 3.Video recorded by Jacob Hare shows the comedian enter stage, banging on his signature cowbell, while his son Magnus Ferrell performs alongside his bandmates.The Rolling Stone reported the charity event was raising funds for Cancer for College, a charity founded by the star’s former roommate.The former Saturday Night Live (SNL) star was immortalized as a cowbell performer after playing the instrument in the celebrated skit More Cowbell alongside actor, Christopher Walken, on SNL in the year 2000. Credit: Jacob Hare via Storyful
The comedian grabbed his famous musical instrument and joined son Magnus on stage at a charity event
