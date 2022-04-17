Dade City woman killed, body severed in two in Pasco hit and run

After a 49-year-old woman was killed in a hit and run early Sunday in Dade City, a pickup truck drove into the ensuing crime scene investigation, running over part of the body and nearly hitting two deputies, police say.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash along U.S. 301 south of Desrosier Road around 3:30 a.m., according to a police news release. Police said a white or silver sedan ran off the road, hit a traffic sign and got back on the highway briefly before veering off again and plowing into a Dade City woman who was walking on the grass along the shoulder. The impact severed the woman in two, killing her, police say.

A little over an hour later, Florida High Patrol troopers and Pasco Sheriff’s deputies on the scene saw a truck headed toward them at high speed, police say. The driver, identified by police as 23-year-old Andrew Thomas Krummen, did not stop. Police say the truck nearly hit two officers and ran over the woman’s lower half. A chase ensued, going on for about 10 minutes.

Police arrested Krummen and booked him into Pasco County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, DUI, fleeing and eluding, destruction of evidence and driving while his license was revoked.

Police said Krummen was also charged with false imprisonment, as he had two passengers who were trying to leave the vehicle and flag down officers.

Police are still investigating the initial hit and run.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.