Dade County nursing home kept air conditioning off for two years; manager arrested

Jun. 15—The owner of a nursing home in Dade County was arrested after sheriff's deputies found residents living in "devastating" conditions with temperatures indoors of over 100 degrees.

Sheriff Ray Cross said deputies were called to Woodhaven Senior Living nursing home and found only one staff member working amid conditions that were deemed unlivable. Cross said Tuesday at a news conference that several members of the nursing home staff quit because of the conditions.

The owner of the home, 55-year-old Kent Allen Womack, was arrested for one count of cruelty to the elderly, and more charges are pending.

During the arrest, Cross said, Womack smelled of alcohol. The sheriff asked if he had been drinking and Womack replied, "I didn't drive here." Womack told the sheriff he had been drinking earlier and had two small bottles of alcohol in his pockets.

Chad Payne, an investigator with the Dade County Sheriffs Office, said the first call came from a family member of one of the residents, telling the sheriff's office that residents were being evicted and had one hour to pack up their belongings.

When deputies arrived, they found the air conditioner had not worked for two years except in certain areas of the building where Womack's office was located.

"This infuriates me," Cross said. "These are elderly people who can't fend for themselves, and when somebody mistreats them there's probably going to be some more things involved as far as financial problems, but everyone should be upset about this. This is just uncalled for and very upsetting."

Nine residents were removed, and two were taken to the hospital. Cross and Payne said one of the residents was vomiting, and several others were visibly sick when deputies arrived Monday.

"I'm a big boy, and I sweat easy anyways, but when I walk into a facility and immediately get soaking wet with sweat, it's pretty miserable," Payne said. "I'll be honest with you, it was pretty devastating to see."

Story continues

Payne said both he and Cross got emotional while talking with some of the residents as they packed up their things in distress.

"Then you've got the owner down there in the air-conditioned office, that's what infuriates me," Cross said.

Cross said he wasn't sure why exactly it has taken until now for law enforcement to find out about the situation. He said he heard from family members who had contacted adult protection services several times, and nothing was ever done. Cross then pleaded to the public that if something like this is ever suspected, family members and loved ones should contact law enforcement.

The ages of the residents ranged from 61 to 97 years old, Payne said. Payne said the folks that were hospitalized were all in good condition as of Tuesday morning.

Cross said deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are also investigating the living conditions including the meal services at the home.

Contact Patrick Filbin at pfilbin@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6476. Follow him on Twitter @PatrickFilbin.