Dadeville shooting: Police arrest sixth suspect, a Tuskegee 15-year-old

Police on Thursday made a sixth arrest in the mass shooting in Dadeville, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced late Thursday night.

Special agents from ALEA's State Bureau of Investigation arrested a 15-year-old juvenile from Tuskegee at approximately 11:45 a.m. Thursday. The juvenile faces four counts of reckless murder.

ALEA did not release the sixth suspect's name.

The administrator at the Tallapoosa County Jail said Friday morning that the sixth suspect is being held without bond at a different facility. The official would not say where the sixth suspect is being held.

The five other suspects that were arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder are at the Tallapoosa County Jail. They are all being held without bond, according to ALEA spokesperson Jeremy Burkett.

Reckless murder is a Class A felony with a punishment range of 10 to 99 years in prison.

Four people died and 32 people were injured during the shooting at a 16th birthday party at a dance studio in downtown Dadeville on April 15.

Police first arrested brothers Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, on the evening of March 18 in Macon County, home to Tuskegee, where the McCullough brothers live. The brothers will be tried as adults, according to 5th Circuit District Attorney Mike Segrest.

A day later, police arrested Wilson Lamar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn.

Police also arrested Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, and Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, Thursday.

This is a developing story. As we gather more information, we will update our coverage.

Hadley Hitson contributed to this report. Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Alabama mass shooting sixth suspect is Tuskegee juvenile